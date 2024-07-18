Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Is Nominated For 9 Emmys, Driving Recognition In Black Hollywood

The 2024 Emmy nominations are out, and some of our favorite Black Hollywood “it girls” and “it guys” are up for golden statues. These black actors and actresses are not just nominated; they are changing the game in various categories, from comedy and drama to reality TV and game shows.

These culture celebs exemplify Black excellence, achieving recognition among their peers—some for the first time.

This

year’s nominees

include a diverse mix of vibrant veteran Emmy nominees, winners, and fabulous fresh faces. Announced

on July 17

by the Academy and

Sheryl Lee Ralph

, the honorees all ‘deliver stories that connect us, uplift us, challenge us, and always entertain us.’

We are rooting for every single one of them.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads the 2024 Emmys, Recognizing Black Excellence

Sheryl Lee Ralph

wasn’t just on hand to announce the 2024 nods; she was/is notably nominated for the third time for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for

Abbott Elementary

. The 67-year-old took home the golden statue for her role as “Barbara Howard” in 2022.

Love Television? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But Sheryl isn’t the only

Abbott Elementary

show star with a nod this year. In fact, the hit show has nine Emmy nominations.

Janelle James, Tyler James Williams,

and

Quinta Brunson

all have nods.

Quinta’s brainchild,

Abbott Elementary,

“

remains a driver of Emmy diversity

.” Without it, the number of Black nominees would be much lower.

“BEYOND proud of Abbott’s 9 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series,

“

Quinta wrote on Instagram to celebrate the glowing announcement. “Thank you @televisionacad! And thank you to our fans, who we share this celebratory day with! Love

ya’ll

!”

Let’s give Quinta her flowers now. She continues to take the industry by storm, putting Black talent on screen – and we are here for it.

2024 Emmy Nominations: We Are Unapologetically Rooting For Everybody Black

In addition to Sheryl, Quinta, and

Abbott Elementary

, there are several other shows and stars to root for. So let’s get into the

2024 Emmys

list – and remember to tune into the main event, the

76th Emmy Awards

, which will broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, September 15.