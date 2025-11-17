Listen Live
Close
Sports

Ques Got Game: Outstanding Athletes In Omega Psi Phi

Published on November 17, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic - USC vs LSU

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Founded on this day (Nov. 17) in 1911, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated is an organization that takes pride in scholarship, service, brotherhood, and excellence. For over a century, Omega men have been at the forefront of every field, from politics to civil rights to the arts.

That legacy of excellence has also expanded to the world of sports. From basketball to football and every sport in between, it is highly likely that you will see more than a few members in that sport. It is no surprise that some of the greatest athletes of all time are members of this illustrious brotherhood.

Related Stories

In honor of Omega Psi Phi’s Founders’ Day, let’s take a look at some of the brothers who rose to the top of their game, leaving a lasting mark in sports.

RELATED:

Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

Watch: Rickey Smiley Sets It Owt To Atomic Dog At A Wedding On A Yacht & Doesn’t Miss A Beat

See Moments From The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast At The 83rd Omega Psi Phi Grand Conclave in Charlotte, NC [PHOTOS]

Ques Got Game: Outstanding Athletes In Omega Psi Phi was originally published on foxync.com

1. Michael Jordan

2. Shaquille O’Neal

3. Steve McNair

4. Keith Jackson

5. Jalen Hurts

6. Vince Carter

7. John Salley

8. Ray Lewis

9. Charlie Ward

10. Joe Black

11. Ed “Too Tall” Jones

12. Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell

13. Terrence Trammell

14. Mo Vaughn

15. Bryce Deadmon

16. Mike Tauiliili Brown

More from Black America Web
Trending
12 Items
Celebrity

‘You, Me & Tuscany’ Trailer: Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Exchange Heart Eyes In Sweet Tuscan Rom-Com, Send Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Pop Culture

Debbie Allen Has Finally Claimed Her Long-Overdue Honorary Oscar

Pop Culture

Shade Sisterhood And Style: 10 Top BravoCon 2025 Moments

Entertainment

Busta Rhymes Says Swizz Beatz and Pharrell’s Tough Love Helped Him Find “Peace” & Get In Shape

16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close