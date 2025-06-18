Pusha T Calls Travis Scott “A Whore” Over His Lack of Loyalty, Social Media Piles On

Brothers Terrence and Gene Thornton — better known as Pusha T and No Malice— are reuniting for a full-length Clipse album for the first time in 15 years, and the hype around it continues to rise.

Fans are excited to hear the duo trade bars on the forthcoming album Let God Sort Em Out, but have recently been on the edge of their seats after Push broke down his involvement in the Drake/Kendrick Lamar beef and his strained relationship with Kanye West.

He spoke at length about it in a recent GQ interview, so fans immediately attributed lyrics from newly released single “So Be It’ to be squarely aimed at West, when he rapped “You cried in front of me/ You died in front of me/ Calabasas took your b-tch and your pride in front of me.”

But further lyrics like “Heard Utopia had moved right up the street, And her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat,” proved it was another rapper in the beef’s orbit: Travis Scott.

In a previously removed part of his interview with GQ, Push says his issue with Scott began when he was in the middle of recording his album in Paris, and the Houston rapper interrupted the session to play Pharrell tracks from what would later become Utopia. The Virginia natives weren’t feeling as Pusha remembers Scott was “smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f-cking monkey dance.”

Then, when he released the album days later, there was a Drake verse on “Meltdown” dissing Pharrell where he vowed to “melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a f-ck about all of that heritage sh-t.”

Push feels like Scott’s move was two-faced for not being transparent, also mentioning the time he hyped up Metro Boomin at Rolling Loud to play “Like That” and fanned the flames of the beef.

“So, that’s where my issue comes in—like, dawg, don’t even come over here with that, because at the end of the day, I don’t play how y’all play. To me, that really was just like…he’s a whore. He’s a whore,” he told GQ.

Push adds that he doesn’t hold Scott to any standard, but “it’s the principle of what I’m saying. That filthy quality that they have about themselves, that lack of loyalty. Travis really has that. He’s proven.”

LGSOE drops July 11, and it is said to also have a bulletproof verse from Kendrick Lamar. However, as we await the project, take a look at how social media is reacting to Pusha throwing shots at Scott below.

