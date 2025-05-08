President Donald Trump & Canada PM Mark Carney’s Meeting Sparks Reactions On X

Donald Trump & Mark Carney's Meeting Sparks Reactions On X
President Donald Trump and Canada’s newest Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met for the first time this past Tuesday (May 6), setting in motion a larger discussion around Trump’s aims for our northern neighbors and tariffs. In the meeting, many online observers kept an eye on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s demeanor and President Donald Trump’s comments, sparking reactions online. CNN reports that despite the tensions between America and Canada, largely sparked by President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, the conversation between the leaders was not full of pyrotechnical bombast. Notably, Carney and Trump were civil with the Canadian leader telling Trump point blank that his country “won’t be for sale, ever” after Trump hammered home his desire for Canada to become America’s 51st state. Carney also fact-checked Trump, who claimed that the United States doesn’t do much trade business with Canada despite the high number of imports that cross the border, a border Trump referred to in the meeting as an “imaginary” line. Canada is currently the largest importer of goods from the United States, with Mexico trailing just behind. While there were moments in the chat that came across as tense in the meeting, Trump believes that the chat went swimmingly. “No, I don’t see any tension either, we get along very well with both. They just got to pay a little more money, you know, they just, they’re getting away with things that they shouldn’t be. And they understand. We had a great meeting today, actually, with the new prime minister, who’s a terrific guy,” Trump told CNN. Online, a different picture has been painted of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit with President Donald Trump. We’ve got reactions from X below. — Photo: Getty
