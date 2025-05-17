‘Power Book III: Rasing Kanan’ Recap: Kanan Finally Presses Raq, Unique Gets The Green Light To Start His War & We Finally Meet Breeze

In the season four finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan,

is further manipulated into breaking bread with his mother’s enemies

Kanan Learns About Krystal’s Fate, Raq & Unique Don’t See Eye-To-Eye

Stefano Cuts Ties With Raq; She Loses Her Restaurant Businesses

Unique Makes A Power Move, Stefano Is Blindsided By Russo

Lou Lou Speaks With Kanan, Breezes Makes His Appearance

Raq Berates Marvin, Jukebox Realizes She Loves Her Dad

Lou Lou Makes A Move On Pernessia, Kanan Confronts Raq

Kanan (MeKai Curtis) finally learns the fate of his missing girlfriend, Krystal, andAfter getting the information from Detective Garcia on last week’s episode, Jukebok (Hailey Kilgore) breaks the sad news to her cousin that Krystal is dead, and of course, Kanan doesn’t take it very well.Jukebox tries to console him as he tears his apartment up, but it’s useless. Kanan then tells Jukebox that he believes Snaps (Wendell Pierce) and Pop’s (Erika Woods) story about his mother being behind the deaths of both Famous (Antonio Ortiz) and his girlfriend.Jukebox tries her best to convince Kanan that it couldn’t have been Raq, but Kanan is not trying to hear it, telling his cousin he knows his mother better than anyone, and she always takes away people he cares about. Speaking of Raq, we pick up where she and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) left off, at Unique’s headquarters. This turns out to be a complete waste of time because Unique uses the moment to taunt his rivals.Unique tries to get Lou Lou riled up by talking about his sexual encounters with his sister and tries to get underneath Raq’s skin by calling her a bad mother and revealing that Kanan wants to work with him. Raq tells him to chill because if he continues to mess with her son, she will have no choice but to get at those close to him because family is fair game at that point. Lou Lou wastes no time in tracking down Unique’s baby mother, Pernessa.Raq has no idea her business will take a serious hit because Stefano (Tony Danza) decides he no longer wants to work with her or Marvin because he feels working with them has made him look soft to his New Jersey rivals. Marvin (London Brown) tries to smooth things over with the mob boss, but he only manages to make things worse. She also takes another L when the owner of the Chinese restaurants where she sells drugs tells her he no longer wants to do business with her. Despite her threatening him, he tells her he’s no longer scared of her because he is old anyway, and he sent his remaining family back to China so she can’t hold that over his head anymore. He drops some deep knowledge on Raq, telling her she’s a monster, but she can’t see it. Detective Garcia pops up on Jukebox with more information, telling her that a Black woman was seen leaving the stairwell where Krystal’s body was found.Kanan runs to speak with Snaps and Pop to see if they know who killed Krystal. Instead, the bank-robbing duo tries to convince Kanan to work with Unique. Kanan tells them he never had any intention of working with Unique.They then try to convince him to work with their nephew, Branford, revealing to Kanan that Raq never gave them a cut of her business.Unique is itching to go to war, but he knows he can’t make a move on Stefano without Russo’s blessing. So he visits Sal’s widow, Teresa, and takes advantage of her grief by convincing her to protect his baby’s mother and son while instigating a feud between her and Russo. Teresa still wants Raq and Stefano to pay for Sal’s death. Marvin is still trying to make things right with Stefano, so he finds Early (Chris Redd) hiding out in a motel room and kills him and his associate. Jukebox is the first to confront Raq about Krystal. Raq tells her niece she had nothing to do with Krystal or Famous’s death, and she tells Jukebox she’s just like her father, Marvin, always rushing into a situation without full knowledge of what’s going on. Jukebox replies by telling her she would rather be like her father than Raq.Stefano and Russo meet alone at the park, and we learn they both conspired to take out Sal so Russo can take his spot. Russo stabs Stefano after he says it’s time for the truth to come out.A still very upset Kanan links up with his uncle to discuss what’s happening. Lou Lou tries to explain to his nephew that his mother deserves more respect than what he gives her by revealing that it was she who ended their mother’s suffering because she had the guts to do it and was willing to carry that stress on her back.Kanan is stunned at what he learns, but his uncle’s words go in one ear and out the other as his nephew is still blinded by his rage.We catch up with Marvin and Raq, and he tells his sister the bad news about Stefano no longer working with them.Raq berates Marvin, reminding him that he always manages to screw things up. Marvin doesn’t take his sister’s words kindly and reminds her she isn’t perfect before he leaves.While Marvin has issues with Raq, his daughter, Jukebox, is hanging out with Iesha again. Iesha tries to convince Jukebox to go to Spelman with her, but Jukebox says nah, explaining that she would rather stay with her father and that he’s the only one who would never leave her.Kanan links up with Snaps and Pop again, and they introduce him to their nephew Branford, who turns out to be the Breeze (Shameik Moore) guy we have been hearing about.Unique meets with Russo, who is clearly worried about his life after stabbing Stefano. He tells Unique he no longer care what he does cause either way he’s screwed saying he “took a big swing and missed.” He gives Unique the green light to go after Raq because he knows if Stefano survives the knife attack, he is in big trouble.Raq gives Lou Lou permission to attack Unique’s crew. He and B-Rilla snatch up Pernessa and her son. After saving her from a crazy foster family situation, Gerald’s daughter Amber has a new home, and Marvin is there to make sure everything goes smoothly. Detective Garcia catches up with Kanan, who shares the same information that was shared with Jukebox, telling him that a Black woman was seen at the scene of Krystal’s murder. Kanan instantly believes this is the information or is a smoking gun. After having a conversation with her dad, Jukebox still doesn’t think it was Raq behind Krystal’s death. Kanan is trying to hear it, telling his cousin that if she tries to stop him, it instantly means she is against him. Kanan leaves in rage, and Jukebox quickly picks up the phone to make a call. Now that he has the green light, Unique is firebombing Raq’s businesses. His crew even shoots at Marvin, but thankfully, they miss, and Marvin lives to fight another day. Kanan finally meets with Raq and draws a gun on his mother. He accuses his mother of killing the people he loves, and she tells him that she has nothing to do with Famous and Krystal’s deaths. Raq does her best to convince Kanan to put down the gun. The episode reaches its conclusion, leaving us with a mega cliffhanger as the screen fades to black, and you hear a single gunshot, leaving us to ponder if Kano shot his mother or not. Social media had many thoughts about the finale. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.