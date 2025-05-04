Snaps and Pop True Intentions Are Finally Revealed
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: The Old Lou-Lou Is Back, Marvin Is In Big Trouble, & We Finally Learn Who Killed Famous
take long, but on this latest episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, we now know who took out Famous (Antonio Ortiz), witness Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays) return to his old enforcer ways, and much more in episode 8, “Street Stuck.”It didn’t
Marvin Takes Out Quan, B-Rilla Is In Deep TroubleThe episode begins with Quan, Raq’s (Patina Miller), now former drug connect, being held up by several masked men. It doesn’t take long to figure out that one of the masked individuals is Marvin (London Brown) and that this is all a part of Raq’s plan to reclaim the streets that Unique (Joey Bada$$) took from her. Marvin instructs Quan to give him the combination to the safe, and he eventually does after numerous threats on his life. After Marvin bags up all the money, he takes off his mask, revealing himself to Quan, and then puts a bullet in his head. The botched home invasion of Lowell’s mansion that B-Rilla (Pardison Fontaine) was stupidly involved in is still haunting him. The rapper links up with the hotel bookshop owner, Kenyatta, and Lowell. After learning it wasn’t Lowell who they didn’t kill, they want to go back to finish the job, but B-Rilla is not down for a do-over. That doesn’t sit right with Kenyatta, who tells B-Rilla he has no choice. Welp, B-Rilla is in some deep trouble now.
Kanan Reveals Who He Believes Killed Famous, Unique Snuffs Out O-CeeJukebox (Hailey Kilgor) and Kanan (MeKai Curtis) link up to grab a bite. She feels that Kanan knows who killed Famous, and he reveals he believes his mother did it. Jukebox is not onboard with that assertion because Raq cared about Famous, but Kanan reminds his cousin that his mother killed D-Wiz even though she cared about him. He witnessed her paying off the police, so it’s very possible that she was the one who hired the dirty cops to kill their friend. Speaking of Raq, Unique is BIG MAD after learning of Quan’s death. He believes that Raq took him out to destroy his business. While all this is happening, O-Cee worries that Kanan is after him because he stole his boss’s stash of money. O-Cee begs Unique for some money so he can get the hell out of Queens, but he has no idea how crazy Unique has become following his brush with death. Unique loses his cool and kills O-Cee, tying up a loose end before Kanan discovers that O-Cee was compromised by his mother’s arch-rival/former lover.
Marvin Realizes He’s In Too Deep, & Unique Wants RevengeUnique wants to sue Raq’s restaurants for taking out Quan, but his New Jersey associates tell him that Russo is not down with that idea, further enraging Niq. The detective who is currently investigating Howard (Omar Epps) and Unique’s brother, Ronnie’s (Grantham Coleman) death, stops by the spot to ask some questions. They go in the back, and Unique hilariously sits on the couch he just shot O-Cee on and doesn’t give the detective any information he can work with. Following the detective’s visit, Niw decides to visit Russo to see if he can convince him that hitting back at Raq is the move they must make. Russo tells Unique he doesn’t care about him losing Quan as a connection and warns him that, regardless of what is going on, Unique still has to pay him his money because he couldn’t care less about Raq. After all, she is not affecting his businesses. Unique stormed out of the meeting after failing to convince Russo to give him the green light. Marvin talks with Early (Chris Redd) about his side hustle with Stefano and learns some disturbing news. Early tells him that he and his cousin, Londell, killed an Italian man who was giving them trouble. It turns out that man was a made man, and Marvin tells Early he made a grave mistake killing him. Early reminds Marvin that he told him to handle the situation, and that’s what he did.
B-Rilla Asks Lou-Lou For Help, Snaps and Pop Are The Real CulpritsB-Rilla is desperate and finally decides to tell Lou-Lou what’s happening after his mentor sees him struggling in the booth. Lou-Lou calls him stupid for getting involved in the situation. Kanan links up with Snaps and Pop (Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods) to see if they could use their police connections to find out who killed Famous, because the streets are saying it was the cops who killed the aspiring rapper. He is also shocked to learn from the OG bank robbing duo that Quan was killed, and many are suspecting that Raq is behind it. Little does Kanan know his meeting with Snaps and Pop will trigger a whirlwind of events. It turns out that they were the ones who hired the police to kill Famous because they felt his lyrics were making the block hot. Snaps and Pop set up a meeting with the cops who killed Famous and told them they were sloppy and needed to clean up their mess before it led back to them. The always-matching duo then meets Unique, who tells them they should work together now that he needs a new connection and Quan is dead. Unique proposes that he can get Stefano and Russo to work together with some help from Snaps and Pop. They tell him that they will think about it. Lou-Lou meets with Kenyatta and Julius at his bookshop and tries to use his calm tone, telling them to leave B-Rilla alone. They both say nah, and taunt Raq’s former goon because he seemingly no longer is his gangster self. Boy, are these two about to f*** around and find out.
Kanan & Jukebox Learn About O-Cee’s FateJukebox heads to O-Cee’s home, and his brother greets her. The meeting quickly goes left when O-Cee’s brother tries to rape Jukebox only to learn she is packing, and is not afraid to kill him. After gunbutting the aggressively horny brother, he tells Jukebox that O-Cee has been missing for a week. Kanan and Juke eventually learn from the crew that O-Cee’s body was found in the trash, and they head to his home to pay their respects. Back at his apartment, Kanan tells his girlfriend, Krystal, that she has to leave because he feels he can no longer protect her. This all happened after Krystal conversed with Kanan’s mother because she was worried that Kanan would do something crazy. Unfortunately, for Krystal, Kanan’s conversation with Snaps and Pop returned to haunt her because the crooked cops scooped her off the bus.
Marvin Comes Clean To Raq, Lou-Lou Is BackAfter conversing with Early, Marvin realizes he is in trouble and speaks with Raq about it. As expected Raq is pissed because this could ruin business with Stefano (Tony Danza). Marvin then links up with Stefano over dinner, and the mob boss asks Marvin if he knows anything about his friend’s death, and of course, Marvin lies and says he has no clue. Stefano vows to kill whoever killed his friend and this pushes Marvin to kill Londell in hopes of tying up a loose end that won’t come back to bite him in the ass. Julius and Kenyatta sit outside the studio, waiting for the right moment to kill Lou-Lou and B-Rilla. They don’t know that Lou-Lou is steps ahead and takes them both out in classic Lou-Lou style. He walks away smiling; we hope he doesn’t fall off the wagon. Hit the gallery below to see what fans say about the latest Raising Kanan episode.
1. Yup
2. True
3.
4. Facts
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: The Old Lou-Lou Is Back, Marvin Is In Big Trouble, & We Finally Learn Who Killed Famous was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from Black America Web
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage