Ohio State Police Clowned For Pepper Spray During Melee
Police Investigating Pepper Spray Use During Michigan – Ohio State Rivalry Week Brawl
Per ESPN:
Ohio State University police said in a statement that “officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation. During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray.”
They added that one officer was injured during the altercation and “transported for medical attention.”
Ohio State police said it will continue to investigate the incident.
Following the game and brawl, both coaches spoke about the incident on the field. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day blamed the Wolverines for planting the flag. "I don't know all the details of it, but I know these guys are looking to put a flag on our field, and our guys weren't going to let that happen," Day said. "I'll find out exactly what happened. But this is our field, and certainly, we're embarrassed of the fact that we lost the game, but there's some prideful guys in this team that weren't going to just let that happen." Coach Moore took more of the high road in his statement, saying that both teams could have handled the situation better. "It was emotions on both sides," Moore said. "I did see they had the flag, and guys were waving it around, and their guys charged us. There's emotion on both sides. It can't happen. Rivalry games get heated, especially this one, it's the biggest one in the country, so we got to handle that one better." The Buckeyes—Wolverine game set the tone for college football for the rest of the day. There were other flag-planting incidents and brawls, but they didn't escalate to the point where police had to disperse pepper spray.
