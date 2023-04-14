Laker Fans Come For Patrick Beverley After The Miami Heat Send The Chicago Bulls Fishing

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Chicago Bulls will not be moving on in the NBA Playoffs, and one person is catching all of the slander, Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley began the season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers before he demanded a trade. Orlando Magic bought out his contract after the Lakers honored his request. He eventually became a Chicago Bull.

In an episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, the “defensive specialist” pointed out that the Bulls have two games against his former team. He was asked what would be going through his head when the two teams faced each other, and he kept it very real with his answer.

“Knock them out the playoffs,” Beverley said. “We gotta get in the playoffs, so excuse us, like a little elbow scooch.”

Lakers fans kept those words in their heads and didn’t waste any time reminding him of what he said once the Miami Heat sent Beverley’s Chicago Bulls packing.

Fans love Patrick Beverley for his trash-talking, but social media reminds him of what he said when he can’t back it up.

“2X NBA PLAY-IN CHAMP GAVE IT HIS ALL…WHICH WAS LESS IMPACTFUL THAN DEROZAN’S CHILD,” another tweet hilariously read.

The play-in MVP has suffered his first loss, and he will get all of these jokes too. You can see more reactions to Pat Bev’s trash-talking backfiring on him in the gallery below.

