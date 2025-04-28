Listen Live
Entertainment

ATL Rap Icons Outkast Heading To The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa Among 2025 Inductees Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Published on April 28, 2025
Outkast #ATLast

Source: CatMax Photography / Getty

THE SOUTH GOT SOMETHING TO SAY! Iconic ATL Hip-Hop duo OutKast will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, cementing their place as trailblazers in the history of music.
The big announcement was made during Sunday night’s episode of American Idol. Joining Outkast in the performer category are Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.

In addition, fellow rap legends Salt-N-Pepa will be honored with the Musical Influence Award, along with Warren Zevon. Legendary “Philly Soul” producer Thom Bell will be honored with the Musical Excellence Award with Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye. Finally, longtime industry exec Lenny Waronker will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award. “Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

Take a look at some of the inductees’ best works below!

1. Outkast – Performer

The duo of Big Boi & André 3000 joins the Rock Hall on their first nomination, over 30 years since the release of their debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. Known as one of hip-hop’s most commercially successful acts, they sold more than 20 million records in the U.S. and won six Grammys, including an Album of The Year Grammy in 2004 for the diamond-certified Speakerboxxx/The Love Below

2. Salt-N-Pepa – Musical Influence

Known as the “First Ladies of Rap,” Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to achieve gold and platinum status by the RIAA and the first female rap group to win a Grammy Award. 

3. Thom Bell – Musical Excellence

Bell, who died in 2022, was widely hailed as one of the creators of “Philadelphia Soul” in the 1970s, crafting hits for The Delfonics, The Stylistics, and The Spinners. 

4. Chubby Checker – Performer

Best known for the infectious ’60s hit, “The Twist,” Checker had the longest wait for his first nomination &  induction, almost 65 years after the release of his debut. 

5. Bad Company – Performer

The British rock band, also inducted on their first nomination, has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and remains a staple of classic rock radio. 

6. Joe Cocker – Performer

The gritty-voiced singer, who died in 2014, was best known for his rendition of The Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends” and the Grammy winning duet with Jennifer Warnes, “Up Where We Belong.”

7. Cyndi Lauper – Performer

One of the first big stars of the “MTV” era, Lauper is known for her eccentric style and powerful four-octave vocal range, showcased in the mega-hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

8. Soundgarden – Performer

Soundgarden, led by Chris Cornell (who passed away in 2017), was one of the pioneers of the Seattle-based rock subgenre known as “Grunge,” selling an estimated 30 million records worldwide. 

9. The White Stripes – Performer

The Detroit-based duo of ex-spouses Jack White & Meg White led a revival of garage rock in the early 2000s, winning six Grammys and being named by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest musical duos of all time. 

10. Warren Zevon – Musical Influence

The singer-songwriter, who died in 2003, grew a cult following with his dry wit and acerbic lyrics, featured in songs like “Werewolves of London” and “Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner.”

12. Nicky Hopkins – Musical Excellence

Hopkins, who died in 1994, is widely known as one of rock’s greatest session pianists. He was included on songs by The Beatles, Rod Steward, Jefferson Airplane, The Rolling Stones, and countless others. 

13. Carol Kaye – Musical Excellence

Kaye is known as one of the most prolific recorded bass guitarists in rock & pop music. She has performed on an estimated 10,000 recordings throughout her career, including tracks by Lou Rawls, Sam Cooke, The Beach Boys, and The Supremes.

Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa Among 2025 Inductees Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was originally published on hotspotatl.com

