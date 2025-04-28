Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa Among 2025 Inductees Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

1. Outkast – Performer The duo of Big Boi & André 3000 joins the Rock Hall on their first nomination, over 30 years since the release of their debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. Known as one of hip-hop’s most commercially successful acts, they sold more than 20 million records in the U.S. and won six Grammys, including an Album of The Year Grammy in 2004 for the diamond-certified Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

2. Salt-N-Pepa – Musical Influence Known as the “First Ladies of Rap,” Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to achieve gold and platinum status by the RIAA and the first female rap group to win a Grammy Award.

3. Thom Bell – Musical Excellence Bell, who died in 2022, was widely hailed as one of the creators of “Philadelphia Soul” in the 1970s, crafting hits for The Delfonics, The Stylistics, and The Spinners.

4. Chubby Checker – Performer Best known for the infectious ’60s hit, “The Twist,” Checker had the longest wait for his first nomination & induction, almost 65 years after the release of his debut.

5. Bad Company – Performer The British rock band, also inducted on their first nomination, has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and remains a staple of classic rock radio.

6. Joe Cocker – Performer The gritty-voiced singer, who died in 2014, was best known for his rendition of The Beatles’ “With a Little Help from My Friends” and the Grammy winning duet with Jennifer Warnes, “Up Where We Belong.”

7. Cyndi Lauper – Performer One of the first big stars of the “MTV” era, Lauper is known for her eccentric style and powerful four-octave vocal range, showcased in the mega-hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”

8. Soundgarden – Performer Soundgarden, led by Chris Cornell (who passed away in 2017), was one of the pioneers of the Seattle-based rock subgenre known as “Grunge,” selling an estimated 30 million records worldwide.

9. The White Stripes – Performer The Detroit-based duo of ex-spouses Jack White & Meg White led a revival of garage rock in the early 2000s, winning six Grammys and being named by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest musical duos of all time.

10. Warren Zevon – Musical Influence The singer-songwriter, who died in 2003, grew a cult following with his dry wit and acerbic lyrics, featured in songs like “Werewolves of London” and “Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner.”

12. Nicky Hopkins – Musical Excellence Hopkins, who died in 1994, is widely known as one of rock’s greatest session pianists. He was included on songs by The Beatles, Rod Steward, Jefferson Airplane, The Rolling Stones, and countless others.