Our 'What To Watch' TV List Features Apple TV's 'Time Bandits'
Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features Apple TV’s ‘Time Bandits,’ Prime Video’s ‘My Lady Jane’ & More
TV content to binge this week, look no further! From adventurous reboots to nostalgic dives into history and quirky period dramas, here are a few must-watch shows you can’t miss. Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside. First up on Apple TV+, we have the highly anticipated reboot of “Time Bandits.” This new take on Terry Gilliam’s cult classic film promises to be a wild ride through history and fantasy. Follow a young boy named Kevin as he embarks on a time-traveling adventure with a group of mischievous dwarfs who steal historical artifacts. With its imaginative storyline, “Time Bandits” is perfect for fans of whimsical fantasy and historical escapades. The reboot is said to stay true to the original’s quirky charm while bringing in modern twists and stunning visuals.If you’re looking for some fresh
Next, on the History Channel, we’re diving into the nostalgia with season 3 of “The Toys That Built America.” This docuseries continues to explore the fascinating stories behind the iconic toys that shaped our childhoods and influenced American culture. From the creation of LEGO to the rise of action figures like G.I. Joe and Barbie, each episode delves into the innovation, competition, and impact of these beloved toys. Whether you’re a toy collector or just love a good behind-the-scenes story, this show is a nostalgic trip you won’t want to miss. Finally, over on Prime Video, check out “My Lady Jane.” This whimsical period drama, based on the popular novel, reimagines the life of Lady Jane Grey with a fantastical twist. Set in an alternate Tudor England, the series blends history with humor and fantasy, following Jane as she navigates political intrigue, magical transformations, and unexpected romance. With its witty writing and charming characters, “My Lady Jane” offers a refreshing and entertaining take on historical drama. So grab your popcorn and get ready for an exciting week of TV! Whether you’re in the mood for time-traveling adventures, nostalgic toy stories, or a whimsical historical romp, these shows have got you covered.
Check out our special curated ‘What to Watch’ TV list below:
1. Time Bandits
Stream on Apple TV+.
2. Presumed Innocent
Stream on Apple TV+.
3. Hit-Monkey S2
Stream on Hulu.
4. The Toys That Built America
Stream S3 on Hulu.
5. The Ark
Stream on Peacock.
6. Exploding Kittens
Stream on Netflix.
7. Kite Man: Hell Yeah!
Stream on Max.
8. My Lady Jane
Stream on Prime Video.
9. Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants
Stream on Max.
10. House of the Dragon
Stream on Max.
Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Features Apple TV’s ‘Time Bandits,’ Prime Video’s ‘My Lady Jane’ & More was originally published on globalgrind.com
More from Black America Web