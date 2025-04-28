Our What to Watch List Highlights The Final Season Of ‘You,’  ‘Étoile’ & ‘The Accountant 2’

A few highlights from our list: Netflix’s You Season 5 – The Final Chapter Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg in the final season of You, Netflix’s psychological thriller that’s made us question our digital footprints since 2018. This season brings closure to Joe’s chilling journey as a charming but deeply troubled man whose obsession with love often leads to bloodshed. The show’s signature blend of suspense and satire dives deeper into Joe’s psyche as he faces a reckoning for his past crimes. With a global fan base and a reputation for jaw-dropping twists, You ends on what’s promised to be an explosive, emotionally charged note. As always, it dares viewers to ask: What would you do for love? Prime Video’s Étoile – A Ballet World Reimagined Related Stories BET 2025 Awards Pink Carpet Fashion Set the Bar for Black Tie Glam

What To Watch TV & Film This Week: Twists, Tensions & Techno-Terrors

The Accountant 2 – Brotherly Bond Meets Bulletproof Strategy Ben Affleck returns in The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 sleeper hit. This time, forensic accountant and functional savant Christian Wolff joins forces with his estranged brother—who also happens to be a lethal operative—in a high-octane thriller that sees them tracking down a network of mysterious assassins. Combining action, intellect, and intense family dynamics, The Accountant 2 adds emotional depth to its adrenaline-pumping sequences. If you loved the precision of the first film, this follow-up delivers double the firepower. From twisted love stories to cultural high drama and sibling revenge sagas, this week's picks proves that your watchlist just got a lot more interesting. Check out the trailers for this week's 'What to Watch' list below:

1. 'The Accountant 2' Out now in theaters.

2. 'Étoile' Out now on Prime Video.

3. 'You' S5 Out now on Netflix.

4. 'Havoc' Out now on Netflix.

5. 'Andor' S2 Out now on Disney+.

6. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (Re-release) Out now in theaters, celebrating its 20th anniversary.