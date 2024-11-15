Our 'What To Watch' Film List Highlights 'The Piano Lesson'
Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Highlights ‘The Piano Lesson,’ ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ & More
Check out a gallery of this week’s ‘What to Watch’ film trailers below:
1. 'The Piano Lesson'
Out in theaters now.
2. 'The Wild Robot'
Out in theaters now.
3. 'Red One'
Out in theaters Nov. 15.
4. 'Albany Road'
Out in theaters Nov. 15.
5. 'Luther: Never Too Much'
Out now in select theaters.
6. 'A Real Pain'
Out in theaters Nov. 15.
7. 'Anora'
Out in select theaters.
8. 'Here'
Out now in theaters.
9. 'Venom: The Last Dance'
Out in theaters now.
Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Highlights ‘The Piano Lesson,’ ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ & More was originally published on globalgrind.com
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage