Our ‘What To Watch’ Film List Features ‘Blink Twice,’ ‘Sing Sing’ & ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’

Another favorite of the week is set to release on Hulu. Get ready for a heartwarming and emotional journey with The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat. The film centers around three lifelong friends who navigate love, loss, and life’s ups and downs in a small-town diner. This film, filled with humor, warmth, and incredible performances, is a touching celebration of friendship and resilience that will resonate with audiences everywhere. A sleeper of the week is A24’s Sing Sing, starring Domingo. It is an evocative drama that sheds light on the transformative power of the arts within the prison system. Starring Domingo and Paul Raci, the film follows a group of incarcerated men who find redemption and purpose through a theater program. With its compelling narrative and strong performances, Sing Sing is a powerful exploration of humanity, creativity, and the hope for a better future. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller, a heartfelt drama, or a story of redemption, this week’s picks have you covered. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to be captivated by these incredible films. Check out the trailers for this week’s What to Watch film list below: This week’s What to Watch film list is packed with thrilling dramas and powerful stories you won’t want to miss. From Zoë Kravitz directorial debut with thrilling film Blink Twice to a captivating Colman Domingo performance in Sing Sing, we have curated our top picks of the week to add to your watchlist. Check out the trailers inside.One of our favorites on the list this week is Amazon MGM Studios’ Blink Twice. Step into a world where paradise quickly turns into a nightmare. In Blink Twice, tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) invites cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) on a dream vacation to his private island. What starts as a sun-soaked escape quickly spirals into a psychological thriller as Frida realizes something is very wrong. Directed by Kravitz, this film is a must-see for fans of mystery and suspense.Another favorite of the week is set to release on Hulu. Get ready for a heartwarming and emotional journey with The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat. The film centers around three lifelong friends who navigate love, loss, and life’s ups and downs in a small-town diner. This film, filled with humor, warmth, and incredible performances, is a touching celebration of friendship and resilience that will resonate with audiences everywhere. A sleeper of the week is A24’s Sing Sing, starring Domingo. It is an evocative drama that sheds light on the transformative power of the arts within the prison system. Starring Domingo and Paul Raci, the film follows a group of incarcerated men who find redemption and purpose through a theater program. With its compelling narrative and strong performances, Sing Sing is a powerful exploration of humanity, creativity, and the hope for a better future. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller, a heartfelt drama, or a story of redemption, this week’s picks have you covered. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to be captivated by these incredible films.

1. Blink Twice Out in theaters Aug. 23.

2. Sing Sing Out in theaters now.

3. The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat

4. The Killer Available to stream on Peacock Aug. 23.

5. Daughters Available to stream on Netflix.

6. The Crow Out now in theaters.