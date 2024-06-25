Our Favorite Moments From Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer’s Houston Cookout

Two of the most recognized comedians in the world, Cedric The Entertainer & Anthony Anderson, made a special stop at Bar 5015 on Sunday (June 23). The dynamic duo hosted a Backyard BBQ party for their fans and the community that featured the comedians BBQ Sauces and cooking seasonings from their AC Barbeque line. Over 600 people showed up throughout the duration of the event to enjoy complimentary BBQ cooked by Celebrity Pit Master Joey Victorian with drinks, games and sounds by DJ Aggravated. Houston Legend, Scarface made a surprise appearance to show his support to the duo.
The event was produced by the owner of Bar 5015, Steve Rogers, for his Legends Only series where he produces special events that celebrates the efforts of Legends in entertainment.
1. Ced Cuttin UpSource:Radio One
2. Houston CookoutSource:Radio One
3. HTown StyleSource:Radio One
4. Po it UpSource:Radio One
5. Chillin & GrillinSource:Radio One
6. Comedy and News LegendSource:Radio One
7. Who Ready to EatSource:Radio One
8. Summer FunSource:Radio One
9. License to GrillSource:Radio One
10. Kickback StyleSource:Radio One
11. It’s a Houston ThangSource:Radio One
12. FaceMobSource:Radio One
13. Sunday FundaySource:Radio One
14. Party VibesSource:Radio One
15. Let’s EatSource:Radio One
16. Fallin off The VibeSource:Radio One
17. Party over HereSource:Radio One
18. Save Some for UsSource:Radio One
19. So Damn GoodSource:Radio One
20. Coolin’Source:Radio One
21. Party Kept GoinSource:Radio One
22. Protect the Grill Man at All CostsSource:Radio One
