Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 95th Annual Oscars

The 95th Annual Academy Awards show, also known as the Oscars, is in full swing, and to state the obvious, we’re rooting for everyone Black! The prominent night in entertainment will honor films and all their working parts, released in 2022.
Anticipation is running high as the world cheers on Angela Bassett for her Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Tems, Ryan Coogler, and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up ballad are nominated for Best Original Song in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Camille Friend is nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Ruth Carter is nominated for Best Costume Design for the film as well. Brian Tyree Henry is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeaway.
While we’re excited to see our faves receive their flowers, we’re equally thrilled to see the glorious gowns and dapper suits to flood the Oscars red carpet. There are a few people we are looking forward to seeing because they never disappoint. Rihanna’s pregnancy fashion was sexy but chic; how will she dress her bump for the Academy Awards? Zendaya has always served jaw-dropping looks wherever she goes; what will her and Law Roach cook up this time around?
There’s lots to look forward to tonight, but we’re going to start with the fashion. Grab your popcorn and check out the best looks to hit the carpet of the 95th Academy Awards.
1. TemsSource:Getty
Tems showed up to win an Oscar! The gorgeous vocalist looked amazing in a white Lever Couture gown.
2. Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris ElbaSource:Getty
Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba always shut the carpet down, no matter the event. Sabrina wore a neon green dress, while her husband Idris looked handsome in a black and blue tuxedo.
3. Angela BassettSource:Getty
Now THIS is you show up to an awards show when you intend on winning. The timeless Angela Bassett looked like royalty in a purple Moschino gown.
4. Ava DuVernaySource:Getty
Ava DuVernay sparkled in a black and silver bardot Louis Vuitton gown, that featured a long train.
5. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey might be prepping for the release of The Little Mermaid, but she looked like a modern-day Cinderella in a custom powder blue Dove & Gabbana strapless gown.
6. Jonathan MajorsSource:Getty
The extremely handsome Jonathan Majors graced the carpet in a swanky black suit.
7. Danai GuriraSource:Getty
Danai Gurira looked stunning in a black strapless Jason Wu gown.
8. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Ariana DeBose’s custom Atelier Versace gown was breathtaking. The floor-length jewel-incrusted dress featured a deep-V neck, and a thigh-high slit.
9. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty
Lenny Kravitz donned his signature rocker look, clad in tons of statement jewelry, a black top, and loose fitted trousers.
10. Zoe SaldanaSource:Getty
Zoe Saldana blended into the carpet in a champagne-colored Fendi FW22 Couture gown.
11. Mindy KalingSource:Getty
Mindy Kaling opted for white in a custom Vera Wang gown and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
12. Terrence J and MikalahSource:Getty
Terrence J posed with Mikalah on the carpet. The pair looked lovely with Terrance in a black velvet suit, and Mikalah in a purple gown that featured a thigh-high slit.
13. Camille FriendSource:Getty
Camille Friend served body in a black curve-hugging dress.
14. Ruth E. CarterSource:Getty
Ruth E. Carter looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow, floor-length dress the featured detached sleeves.
15. Jay EllisSource:Getty
Jay Ellis defined suave in a black Fendi tuxedo.
16. Zuri HallSource:Getty
Zuri Hall looked like a modern-day princess in a black Tarik Ediz gown, Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes.
17. Laverne CoxSource:Getty
Laverne Cox oozed elegance in a black and teal custom Vera Wang gown, and Hanut Singh earrings.