On Ice: The First HBCU Hockey Team Delayed Over Money Problems

It was supposed to be a monumental event.

The first-ever ice hockey team at a Historically Black College and University was expected to begin play in the 2025-26 season, but difficulties with practice facilities, a lack of fundraising, and overall financial issues are causing another setback.

According to The Tennessean, the Tennessee State men’s hockey team will not be playing this year and is hoping that they can play their inaugural season in 2026-27.

While the news has not been made official, a source with knowledge of the matter told the newspaper that, despite a major announcement ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft stating that the first-ever HBCU hockey program would begin the following year, there have been nothing but problems.

The university has undergone massive leadership and financial upheavals over the last 18 months while facing budget deficits and declining enrollment. Interim President Dwyane Tucker, who took office in December, repeatedly said the school would run out of money this spring if nothing changed. He presented an ambitious five-year financial plan to key state leaders in February and helped strike a deal with them to infuse $96 million into the university’s budget in June. The money, which was part of a fund previously reserved for building and infrastructure projects, will help stabilize the university’s budget and address its immediate operational needs. However, it’s not clear if any of that money would go toward the university’s athletic programs.

The source also noted that the team didn’t meet fundraising goals for the 2025-26 hockey season.

The news site notes that there has never been a roster or a schedule of upcoming games posted on Tennessee State’s men’s hockey website.

In an effort to ensure the delay lasts only a year, the NHL and the National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA) Industry Growth Fund are providing a $250,000 grant to kick-start the funding.

