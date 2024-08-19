Listen Live
Old School Talk Shows That Had Us On The Edge Of Our Seats

Published on August 19, 2024
Composite - 90s Talk Show Hosts

Source: Credits l-r: Michel Delsol / Bob Riha Jr / James Keyser / Getty

Donahue. Oprah. Geraldo. Jerry. Ricki. Jenny. If you grew up in the 1990s, chances are you remember those names almost as well as your own family members. The daytime talk show scene during that decade had a little bit of everything, from buzzworthy hot topics to guests you’d find in your favorite tabloid to dramatic scenarios that paved the way for the rise of reality TV.
Sadly, we lost one of the pillars of 90s talk with the passing of Phil Donahue on August 18, at the age of 88. Although he was tame compared to many of his peers, we cannot deny the role he has played as a pioneer of the modern-day daytime talk show. RELATED: Phil Donahue, Pioneering Talk Show Host, Dies at 88

With that, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable 90s daytime talk shows (and most memorable hosts) that helped define a generation and had us glued to our couches below!

1. Donahue

Ran in syndication from 1970-1996

2. The Oprah Winfrey Show

Ran from 1986-2011

3. Geraldo / The Geraldo Rivera Show

Ran from 1987-1998

4. Sally

Ran from 1983-2002

5. The Ricki Lake Show

Ran from 1993-2004

6. The Jenny Jones Show

Ran from 1991-2003

7. The Jerry Springer Show

Ran from 1991-2018

8. The Montell Williams Show

Ran from 1991-2008

9. Maury

Ran from 1991-2022

10. The Richard Bey Show

Ran from 1992-1996

11. The Rosie O'Donnell Show

Ran from 1996-2002

12. Forgive or Forget

Ran from 1998-2000

13.

Old School Talk Shows That Had Us On The Edge Of Our Seats was originally published on foxync.com

