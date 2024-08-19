Old School Talk Shows That Had Us On The Edge Of Our Seats

With that, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable 90s daytime talk shows (and most memorable hosts) that helped define a generation and had us glued to our couches below!

Donahue. Oprah. Geraldo. Jerry. Ricki. Jenny. If you grew up in the 1990s, chances are you remember those names almost as well as your own family members. The daytime talk show scene during that decade had a little bit of everything, from buzzworthy hot topics to guests you’d find in your favorite tabloid to dramatic scenarios that paved the way for the rise of reality TV.Sadly, we lost one of the pillars of 90s talk with the passing of Phil Donahue on August 18, at the age of 88. Although he was tame compared to many of his peers, we cannot deny the role he has played as a pioneer of the modern-day daytime talk show.