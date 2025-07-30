Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Let’s be real: Aging is a natural part of life, and maintaining a youthful look after the age of 40 can become more challenging due to various biological, environmental, and lifestyle factors.

Genetics and access to premium healthcare are also a huge factor, but lifestyle choices play a critical role in how we age through the years. By incorporating exercise, a regular skincare routine, prioritizing mental well-being and a balanced diet into your daily life, you can increase your chances of maintaining a youthful appearance, as well as experiencing better health.

With that said, here are 15 black celebrities who have kept a youthful look and spirit through the years.

1. Sheryl Lee Ralph: Age 68 Source:Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph, known for her captivating performances and ageless glow, attributes her youthful look to a holistic approach focused on health and self-care, according to Rolling Out.

2. TK Kirkland: Age 64 Source:Getty Comedian TK Kirkland has said that he’s always in the gym and views his health as an important investment. He even claims to hit the gym daily and take his vitamins.

3. Brandy: Age 46 Source:Getty Brandy has been described as an “excellent eater” by dietitians who have assessed her food intake, noting her focus on nutritious choices like high-fiber carbs, protein, and fruits.

4. Essence Atkins: Age 53 Source:Getty Essence has spoken about her philosophy for maintaining a youthful appearance, emphasizing a focus on inner peace and well-being, rather than solely on external beauty or anti-aging procedures

5. Regina Hall: Age 54 Source:Getty Regina used to practice yoga regularly until a back injury, but she has since transitioned to other forms of exercise. According to reports, pilates is a staple in her routine, particularly for strengthening her core.

6. Marlon Wayans: Age 53 Source:Getty Staying healthy is no joke for funnyman Marlon Wayans. He maintains a muscular physique through regular exercise, including weightlifting, cardio, and yoga.

7. Kelly Rowland: Age 44 Source:Getty Kelly reportedly prioritizes a balanced and healthy approach to eating, preferring to use the term “eating clean” rather than “diet.” She emphasizes listening to her body and fueling it with nutritious meals.

8. Angela Bassett: Age 66 Source:Getty Angela prioritizes foods that provide energy and make her feel good, rather than those that leave her feeling sluggish, according to Prevention. For example, her diet focuses on whole, unprocessed ingredients. She enjoys vegetables, lean proteins like fish, and healthy fats.

9. Gabrielle Union: Age 52 Source:Getty Gabrielle Union credits her youthful look to a combination of factors, including a consistent skincare routine, a disciplined diet, regular exercise, and a healthy approach to self-care and aging. She is disciplined about using sunscreen, recognizing its importance, especially when using products with active ingredients.

10. Flex Alexander: Age 55 Source:Getty Flex Alexander’s health tips go beyond just diet and exercise, emphasizing the connection between mental, emotional, and physical health, while encouraging an open-minded approach to well-being and healing.

11. Ja Rule: Age 49 Source:Getty Ja follows a consistent workout routine that involves hitting the weights regularly, even though he admits he doesn’t enjoy all of his workouts. He also prioritizes a healthy diet, believing that “the better you eat, the better outcome you’ll have with your workouts.” His daily intake includes an omelet, turkey sandwich, and some type of grilled fish or chicken, according to Men’s Health.

12. Mya: Age 45 Source:Getty Mya credits her ageless look to a holistic approach that includes diet, exercise, skincare, and prioritizing inner well-being. She credits her plant-based diet for a variety of health benefits, including clearer skin, increased energy, and overcoming anemia.

13. Pharrell: Age 52 Source:Getty Pharrell follows a plant-heavy diet with a focus on whole, unprocessed foods. He avoids dairy, sugar, and alcohol and does not eat a lot of red meat or pork.

14. Lance Gross: Age 44 Source:Getty Lance was a track and field standout in high school. He also received a scholarship to Howard University, highlighting his early dedication to physical activity. He occasionally shares posts on social media highlighting his workouts, body goals and dedication to physical well-being.