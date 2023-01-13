Offset, Hit-Boy & 21 Lil Harold Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Jan 9 – Jan 13):

1. Tommyboyfame – The Motion Source:tommyboyfame New Jersey/Miami rapper TommyBoyfame recently dropped his single “THE MOTION.” The video, directed by Upstate groove, shows the motion of his lifestyle. The single, produced by Urban nerd Beats, is available now on all platforms. TommyBoyfame is signed to Jim Jones’ Vamplife distributed through EMPIRE.

2. ZEDDY WILL – Confidence Is Key Source:thezeddywill The Queens, New York content creator ZeddyWill is well known across social media for his hilarious skits and family-friendly humor. “Confidence Is Key” shows ZeddyWill in his pure comedic element and proves why he has over 6 million Tik Tok Followers. ZeddyWill claims he’s not a rapper at the start of the song and the video shows he’s much more. He is a combination of what he does rather than labeling himself as just a comedian or a rapper. ZeddyWill discussed the video shoot process with 2020 Entertainment and said: “I told him, ‘“I’m a goofy kid. I don’t need cars, jewelry, or any extra stuff. Just put me in a fun place where I can be me.’ So we went to Selfie World in DC and the inspiration for the video was Will Smith’s “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble.” I didn’t want a disconnect between what my fans usually see and what they know me for, so I was having fun and doing crazy stuff in the video whether it was dunking a basketball, playing in the ballroom, or wearing mismatched shoes.”

3. Skyzoo & The Other Guys – The Mind Of A Saint Source:skyzoothewriter Skyzoo’s new opus, The Mind Of A Saint, is now available! Hailing from Brooklyn, Skyzoo’s career has been defined by groundbreaking perspective, conceptual brilliance, and elite lyricism. It’s impossible to look at the last decade of hip-hop without mentioning Skyzoo’s name. He has written his name on the history of music in indelible ink. When it comes to conceptual-based projects and stepping out of the box, few artists can compete with Skyzoo’s combination of storytelling, imagination, and reflection. Totally immersing himself in the method, Skyzoo has an innate ability to transform into character and bring his subject(s) matter to life by examining every aspect of emotions, feelings, and duality. These traits were evident on his previous conceptual-based projects; Music For My Friends (2015), In Celebration Of Us (2018), Milestones (2020), and most recently All The Brilliant Things (2021). Those previous and profound character examinations have led us to Skyzoo’s newest character study, and most profound work to date The Mind Of A Saint; which chronicles the human condition of Franklin Saint from FX’s hit TV series Snowfall. “When making this album, I wanted to do something that creatively pushed a button. Something that served a purpose, while trying to understand both sides of the fence that it represents. The idea of a fictional character, Franklin Saint, and what his innermost thoughts could be when dealing with the worlds he’s caught in between. What makes it so intriguing is that his character and his world are mirrors of a time and era that really happened. The birth of one of the world’s most addictive drugs and how its ripple effect took on a life that may seemingly never die” Skyzoo explains. “The crack era was one of the worst chapters in black America’s story. Using the “Snowfall” series as a vehicle to delve into both sides was truly fascinating as an emcee. It’s a project that is layered beyond measure. If you’ve never seen Snowfall, you’ll walk away thinking this is a really great album, but if you’re an avid fan of Snowfall, you’ll truly feel as if Franklin, the conflicted boy genius turned millionaire and career criminal truly did pick up a pen and pad to write his life story over a bed of beats. It was one of the most intense projects I’ve ever written. The idea of becoming a fictional character, which represents actual real-life events, making sure to hit every detail, from both the show and our real world, was a writing exercise like no other. I’m honored to have been able to do so, and I’m honored that The Other Guys trusted me to step outside a box, and truly push the envelope with this. Enjoy, and remember, like they told us in the ’80s: Just Say No.”

4. Reuben Vincent ft. Domani Source:reubenvincent Jamla/Roc Nation Records announced the release of Reuben Vincent’s new single, “Trickin,” featuring Domani. “Trickin” includes an intro from comedian Katt Williams and is produced by Andre Mego, with additional production from 9th Wonder and Young Guru. “It Ain’t Trickin If You Got It!” With “Trickin,” these two young and emerging stars tackle the complexities of relationships/sitautionships that are prevalent amongst Generation Z. “Trickin” is a tale of three stories. The song amplifies the wrongs in dating culture today for my generation and how it plays out in different scenarios” Reuben Vincent clarifies. “The first verse is something I lived. I was involved with a girl in a situationship, and once she caught feelings I became detached and acknowledge my imperfections. In the second verse I speak from the perspective of a guy “Trickin” on a girl, thinking he has the upper hand when ultimately it’s the other way around. I’ve lived the first experience first-hand and witnessed the second one happen to many other people. After I recorded my verses, I drove down to Atlanta the next day and played it for Domani and he immediately hopped on it; the rest is history.” “All ima say is make sure you remember when, and where you were when you first heard this song because that question WILL be asked in the next ten years” Domani confidently asserts. “Trickin” is Storytelling + Vulnerable-Ignorance= Art.” “Trickin” is the new single from Reuben Vincent’s forthcoming Jamla/Roc Nation Records debut album Love Is War. Though the Charlotte, NC-bred rapper & producer is only 22 years old, his buzz is already palpable. After joining Pusha T on his It’s Almost Dry Tour, the rising artist put the industry on notice with, “Geechie Suede,” (video link) and most recently his standout Cypher performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

5. Steve Rizo – High Level Praise Source:iamsteverizo Stevie Rizo is kicking off 2023 with a moody, low fidelity EP draped in big energy: High Level Praise. The 4-track body of work reflects his focus for the year ahead as he preps more music, more appearances and many thanks. The title track “High Praise” sums up the vibe with a melodic and repetitive tune of gratitude and the rest of the songs follow in manifestation. Rizo describes High Level Praise as a relaxed, laid back project that will never get old. “It’s something you can have on repeat a million times,” he says. “Esther” is a preview into what fans can expect. The song, where Rizo reiterates the power of women worldwide, took off at the end of the year garnering over 300 impressions on social media. Next month, Rizo will celebrate Valentine’s Day and Black History Month with another EP dedicated to love stories in the Bible. His viral trackis a preview into what fans can expect. The song, where Rizo reiterates the power of women worldwide, took off at the end of the year garnering over 300 impressions on social media.

6. Vedo – Mood Swings Source:vedofp Platinum selling singer-songwriter VEDO releases his highly anticipated 6th Studio Album “Mood Swings” under EMPIRE. Described as his most versatile project to date, the 13-track album captures the various moods of a man navigating through the complexities of love and relationships. The sultry yet edgy body of work features R&B megastar Chris Brown, who VEDO received a recent Grammy nomination with for his contributions on Warm Embrace. Mood Swings also features Chicago born Singer-Rapper Tink on another stand out track, Somebody. Production on Mood Swings includes Grammy Award Winning Producer Needlyz, Spiff Sinatra (Drake, 21 Savage, Future, Cordae, Latto), Troy Taylor (Trey Songz, Tink, Keyshia Cole), Hero the Producer (Dreamville, Tee Grizzley), Saint Luca (Lil Tecca, Blxst) and more. VEDO braces fans for a roller-coaster of emotions ranging from Love to Passion, to Vulnerability, Growth and more. A great example of this is the vast contrast between the album’s lead single, Forever, a beautifully written ballad which fans immediately dubbed as the perfect wedding song to its second single, Do You Mind, a fun up-tempo summer anthem. When discussing the albums creative process VEDO explains, “This is my first album where I actually had a team of writers come in and assist me with this project and we all got the chance to really learn from each other. But the music speaks for itself, and we just want to you feel… whatever the emotion or mood is.”

7. 21 Lil Harold – After The Curse Source:21lilharold After increasing anticipation to a boiling point, Atlanta’s hottest rising artist, buzzing rapper, and Slaughter Gang member 21 Lil Harold unveils his anxiously awaited debut album, AFTER THE CURSE, via Slaughter Gang/Epic Records. he 12-track body of work spotlights his impressive progression both sonically and visually. Among many highlights, he sets the tone for the project with the intense, yet infectious opener “My Real Dawgs” [feat. Young Nudy]. Elsewhere, cinematic classical piano blazes through an ominous beat on the standout “Ain’t On None” [feat. 21 Savage]. He and the Slaughter Gang founder and GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap superstar ignite an undeniable back-and-forth. Nardo Wick pulls up on the anthemic “Give No Fcks,” while the finale “Black Mobb” culminates with bright keys and upbeat rhymes from 21 Lil Harold as it illustrates his melodic sensibility.