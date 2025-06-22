Listen Live
Technology

Oakley & Meta Announce New Performance AI Glasses With Help From Travis Scott & Tom Brady At Fanatics Fest

Published on June 22, 2025

Oakley x Meta

Source: Getty Images / Meta / Travis Scott

Oakley and Meta launched a new pair of performance AI glasses with some help from the goat, Tom Brady, and Travis Scott.

Kicking off Fanatics Fest in NYC, Oakley and Meta hosted a special event featuring a panel with Tom Brady, Travis Scott, and Michael Rubin, moderated by Caio Amato, Global President of Oakley. 

The primary focus of the panel was the art of partnership and collaboration, and Rubin, Brady, and Scott were the ideal individuals to have that discussion with, as each has numerous successful partnerships with brands and among themselves.

Oakley x Meta

Source: Getty Images / Oakley x Meta

Before the event began, those fortunate enough to gain entry to the Meta Theater were required to place their phones in magnetically sealed pouches, as it was being promoted as a no-phone event.

We learned why because Travis Scott wanted to ensure everyone was in the moment during his short but very electric performance, giving his diehard fans a taste of what his complete sets are like.

Oakley x Meta

Source: Getty Images / Oakley x Meta

Scott made sure to call his “ragers” to the front while performing hits like “FE!N” and “Butterfly Effect,” which got a pop out of the crowd that could probably be heard throughout the entire Javits Center.

Travis Scott Used The Oakley Meta HSTN Glasses To Deliver A Groundbreaking First-Person View of His Performance

Oakley x Meta

Source: Matt Monath / Oakley x Meta

Scott also wore a pair of the bold Oakley Meta HSTN glasses during his performance, providing a hands-free first-person view of his electric performance for his fans who couldn’t be in the building.

Oakley x Meta

Source: Getty Images / Oakley x Meta x Travis Scott

As for the glasses, they will be available for preorder beginning July 11. Amato spoke about Oakley’s partnership with Meta on the new Oakley Meta HSTN glasses.

“For 50 years, we’ve been pushing the boundaries of what is possible, obsessed with solving unsolved problems,” says Caio Amato, Global President of Oakley. “Together with Meta we are setting new bounds of reality—It is not only about pushing forward performance, but also about amplifying human potential as never before. And this is just the first chapter of a new era for sports.”

For more information on the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, visit this link. Hit the gallery below for more photos from the event and the new glasses.

Oakley & Meta Announce New Performance AI Glasses With Help From Travis Scott & Tom Brady At Fanatics Fest  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

