Chris Brown is gearing up to drop his next album, “BREEZY,” and his new single “WE (Warm Embrace)” features a new visual starring Normani, and she is receiving a lot of flack for being in it.

Chris Brown Can’t Escape His Past

Brown’s past accusations of being a colorist and his physical abuse of ex-love interests Rihanna and Karrueche continue to haunt him. At the same time, it’s also shining a spotlight on Black women who continue to work with him despite his well-documented issues.

Former Fifth Harmony member, now bubbling solo artist Normani is receiving a lot of criticism for her appearance in Brown’s latest video that features them performing a sensual dance number.

In a post sharing the clip from the video, Normani wrote, “Surreal moment thank you @chrisbrownofficial for trusting me. one for the fucking books. WARM EMBRACE OUT NOW.”

While there were many throwing out “yaaaaaassss” reactions, there were definitely quite a few who we’re not feeling Normani and other Black female artists lining up to work with R&B’s bad boy.

“idk why the new rnb girls feel the need to collaborate with him. first ella mai, HER, chlöe, now normani,” one tweet read. “it’s disappointing. i can’t even say i get it bc he has repeated his behavior toward women, kicks darkskin women out of clubs he’s in and has made the same song since 2012.”

Another tweet claimed Normani consistently finds ways to “jeopardize her career.”

Some are standing by Brown and Normani. “For ppl who fussing Normani for that Chris Brown video. Even Rihanna supports his music. People make mistakes, they grow and move on. Y’all r just foools,” another tweet read.

Chris Brown will forever be one of those polarizing figures. While Rihanna may have forgiven him and Karrueche has moved on, some people will never forget and forgive him for what he did.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Normani’s Appearance In Chris Brown’s New Video Is Not Receiving A Warm Embrace On Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com