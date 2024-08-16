Noochie Talks The Success of ‘Live From The Front Porch,’ His Musical Journey, Upcoming Kennedy Center Show + More

DC’s very own, Noochie joined Vic Jagger and Huggy Lowdown to talk about what it took to get his ‘Live From The Front Porch’ series to the level it is now. He takes us back to how it all began, “You can see the growth!” Noochie shares during their interview and reminds everyone that he’s been on this musical journey for 12 years. Noochie has created his own music and is using the ‘Live From The Front Porch’ platform to showcase and uplift artists from DC and beyond!

