Noochie Talks The Success of Front Porch + More

Noochie Talks The Success of ‘Live From The Front Porch,’ His Musical Journey, Upcoming Kennedy Center Show + More

Published on August 16, 2024
DC’s very own, Noochie joined Vic Jagger and Huggy Lowdown to talk about what it took to get his ‘Live From The Front Porch’ series to the level it is now. He takes us back to how it all began, “You can see the growth!” Noochie shares during their interview and reminds everyone that he’s been on this musical journey for 12 years. Noochie has created his own music and is using the ‘Live From The Front Porch’ platform to showcase and uplift artists from DC and beyond!

We also get a sneak peak into some of the upcoming artists that may be coming to The Front Porch plus Noochie shares more details on ‘Live From The Front Porch’ at The Kennedy Center! Tickets are going fast, get yours here. See all of this and more in the full interview below and continue scrolling to see some of our favorite Front Porch Performances.
1. Backyard Band (Big G & Weensey)

2. Alex Vaughn & Noochie

3. Craig David

4. Ruben Studdard

5. Tweet

6. Kenny Lattimore

7. Raheem DeVaughn

8. Tabi Bonney

9. Ms. Kim

10. Backyard Band (Live From The Front Porch 1 Year Anniversary)

11. Junkyard Band

12. TCB

13. CCB

14. TOB

15. Suga Bear (of EU)

16. New Impressionz

17. Kranium

18. Noochie & Supa Trippa

