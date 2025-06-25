No, Tyler, The Creator Doesn’t Want To Hear Your Podcast

Tyler, the Creator wants to round up all the podcast mics and put them in the trash.

Okay, maybe not all of them, but in a recent interview with The Cut, the Odd Future founder believes the market is oversaturated and that the medium isn’t for everyone.

“I think we give a lot of people who aren’t smart and just want attention platforms to be loud and incorrect, and other stupid people follow them,” Tyler told The Cut.

“Where are the people with skills? We need electricians, we need more drummers, painters, teachers. Everybody with a mic is crazy. I just think that sh-t is gross.”

Tyler acknowledged that there are several podcasters who are doing a great job, like “Deante Kyle is sick, and The Cutting Room Floor is sick. Those are two podcasts that are in the right direction.”

This isn’t the first time Tyler has expressed his disdain for the accessibility folks have to podcast mics. Just last year, he told Billboard, “If I was president, the first thing I would do is take podcast mics away from n-ggas.”

And it’s not just the podcast mics that have earned the ire of the “Sticky” rapper; he also believes that social media can oftentimes ruin a good thing.

“Love gatekeeping. Everything is not for everyone, and that’s okay. People have to stop wanting to be invited into everything; it’s okay to not be into something, bro. It’s cool, it’s chill,” he said.

Still, when it comes to his own medium of music, he doesn’t think it’s beneficial to keep your tastes under wraps.

He continues: “Gatekeeping music is a little weird, but when it comes to companies, restaurants, and clothing — like certain restaurants that some people really love can get f-cked up because someone makes a TikTok and now everything is sold out. This small thing they loved and enjoyed is no longer available for them to enjoy because everyone wants in on this new thing to feel like they’re part of something. That’s when I’m like, no, f-ck that, gatekeep your restaurant. When people are like, Where’d you get that from? We good. ID on Tyler’s so-and-so? No, we good. Let me have my thing; you might not look that fire in it.”

