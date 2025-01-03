Nine Things That are Complete Waste of Money In 2025

9 Things That are Complete Waste of Money in 2025
New year, New you! In 2025 we are creating better habits and leveling up our financial and budgeting skills! Sometimes, living a lifestyle of luxury and convenience causes us to waste money. Sacrifice isn’t easy but worth it, once you realize how much money you could be saving.Related: Ways To Be Debt-Free In 2025 Also See:20 New Year Resolutions To Use In 2025
Living below your means is the first step to financial freedom, here are some ways you can stop wasting money.
- Budget your spending
- Track your spending each month
- Wait to buy things, don’t be impulsive and make big purchases without using the 30-day rule (wait 30 days to see if you still like it, if it’s not a necessity)
- Check your subscriptions an cancel subscriptions you don’t use
1. Unused Subscriptions
CANCEL that free trial and mobile apps that go unused, the little things add up!
2. Credit Card Interest
Credit cards can be costly if you don’t use them properly. You can save on high interest by simply paying your bill early or and paying more than the minimum due.
3. Lottery Tickets
Millions of people purchase lottery tickets and invest in the chance of winning the big jackpot. Depending on one’s habit you can waste so much money on a one in a million chance of winning.
4. Food Delivery
Uber Eats, Instacart & other food delivery services can really be a waste of money. You can save on the delivery fee, just by not being lazy and going to pick up the food.
5. Workout Equipment
Although we are getting fit, and health is a priority in 2025, let’s be clear, you don’t need the new pendleton bike or the fancy new treadmill this year. Get back to the basics and actually utilize your resources. Try watching workouts on Youtube, or use your gym subscription instead of wasting $50 a month and only going to the gym 2-3 times.
6. New Tech Gadgets
Be honest, every year we know a new iphone and gadgets is coming. Having a brand new phone every year is unnecessary and realistically there isn’t much change that is different from the previous version. So, if you’re okay with the functionalities of your current tech device.. Save Money!
7. Latest Designer
Spending money on designer items and not knowing if you can pay your rent or next grocery bill is just silly, folks. Align your priorities and save!
8. Expensive Courses
Online courses or coaching can be a tricky one. Be sure to do your research on the course before investing in something or someone to make sure it’s something that come with results.
9. Buying a Brand New Car
A brand new car can be exciting but in some cases unnecessary unless you can actually afford it. The moment you drive a new car off the car lot, it depreciates. So, think twice before making a permanent choice on whether you afford it. A great way to do that is to calculate if you make 3x the income of your monthly car payment.
Nine Things That are Complete Waste of Money In 2025 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
