Nine Things That are Complete Waste of Money In 2025

1. Unused Subscriptions Source: Getty CANCEL that free trial and mobile apps that go unused, the little things add up!

2. Credit Card Interest Source: Getty Credit cards can be costly if you don’t use them properly. You can save on high interest by simply paying your bill early or and paying more than the minimum due.

3. Lottery Tickets Source: Getty Millions of people purchase lottery tickets and invest in the chance of winning the big jackpot. Depending on one’s habit you can waste so much money on a one in a million chance of winning.

4. Food Delivery Source: Getty Uber Eats, Instacart & other food delivery services can really be a waste of money. You can save on the delivery fee, just by not being lazy and going to pick up the food.

5. Workout Equipment Source: Getty Although we are getting fit, and health is a priority in 2025, let’s be clear, you don’t need the new pendleton bike or the fancy new treadmill this year. Get back to the basics and actually utilize your resources. Try watching workouts on Youtube, or use your gym subscription instead of wasting $50 a month and only going to the gym 2-3 times.

6. New Tech Gadgets Source: Getty Be honest, every year we know a new iphone and gadgets is coming. Having a brand new phone every year is unnecessary and realistically there isn’t much change that is different from the previous version. So, if you’re okay with the functionalities of your current tech device.. Save Money!

7. Latest Designer Source: Getty Spending money on designer items and not knowing if you can pay your rent or next grocery bill is just silly, folks. Align your priorities and save!

8. Expensive Courses Source: Getty Online courses or coaching can be a tricky one. Be sure to do your research on the course before investing in something or someone to make sure it’s something that come with results.