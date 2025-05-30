LEGO & Nike Unveil Global Multi-Year Partnership
Nike & LEGO Kick Off Global Multi-Year Partnership, Will Feature Limited Edition Sneakers & Immersive Experiences
Nike and the LEGO Group are collaborating to inspire children everywhere to embrace the joy of active and creative play. The two celebrated brands are launching their global multi-year partnership, which will combine the legendary sportswear company’s iconic “Just Do It” spirit with the imaginative power of LEGO bricks, with a sole mission of encouraging kids around the world to embrace play and sport. Spanning the upcoming months, kids in various cities around the globe will have the opportunity to enjoy immersive experiences, along with a comprehensive collection of products, including Nike footwear, apparel, accessories, and LEGO sets. Nike also announced that WNBA superstar, three-time MVP, and champion A’ja Wilson will also be involved in the partnership and will help “engage kids through a reimagined world of play that will come to life across digital channels. More information will be announced in the upcoming weeks,” a press release reads. The company notes that more information on her involvement will be shared in the coming weeks. “I have loved playing with LEGO bricks since I was a kid and know that my creativity and play helped me not only in sports but also at school and in life,” says Wilson, a Nike signature athlete. “I’m thrilled to be part of this partnership with Nike and the LEGO Group and know we can help to make a positive impact with kids and adults alike.”
Different Events Spanning The GlobeIn the coming months, Nike and LEGO Brand will bring play and fun to different communities around the globe with experiential activations that will surely blow kids’ minds. From June 7-11, the latter, which has also been dubbed the International Day of Play by the United Nations, an effort backed by both Nike and LEGO Brand, the Nike and LEGO Play Arena will be open to the public at LEGOLAND California Resort. The basketball-themed experience will allow kids to design their own LEGO Minifigure athlete trading card, showcase their creative spirit by building a mini basketball jersey, and test their skills by shooting for the ultimate three-pointer. In Europe, as excitement for the upcoming FIFA World Cup builds, fans will have the opportunity to participate in a creative football experience from July 19–27 at Nike and the LEGO Group’s activation in London. Nike employees globally will also have the opportunity to participate by taking part in various on-campus events with the sole mission of putting play back into sports. Global employees based at Nike’s World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, can take training to become youth sport coaches and will put those newly acquired skills to use when Nike hosts kids from a local nonprofit organization for a day of sports as part of International Day of Play. Nike will also put its partnership with LEGO Brand on full display in China across Shanghai, Beijing, and other key cities with a series of co-branded community events and in-store displays and activations at the Shanghai House of Innovation.
Dope Co-Branded Nike & LEGO Products On The WayIt wouldn’t be a Nike collaboration without any products involved. The first Nike-inspired LEGO product will go on sale on July 1, featuring a 1,180-piece LEGO Nike Dunk set designed for LEGO fans aged 10 and above. As for Nike products, the Nike Air Max DN x LEGO Collection, along with a line of apparel and accessories, will go on sale starting July 1. This will be followed by the Nike Dunk Low x LEGO Collection and additional items on September 1. The LEGO Nike Dunk set is now available for pre-order at LEGO.com/nike and will be available for all at LEGO.com/nike and LEGO Stores beginning July 1. Products will also be available through Nike channels, including select Nike stores worldwide and on nike.com. The Nike Dunk Low x LEGO Collection and Nike Air Max DN x LEGO Collection will be available across Nike channels, including nike.com and select retail partners. For more photos, hit the gallery below.
1. Nike x LEGO
Nike x LEGO nike,lego
2. Nike x LEGO
Nike x LEGO nike,lego
3. Nike x LEGO
Nike x LEGO nike,lego
4. Nike x LEGO
Nike x LEGO nike,lego
5. Nike x LEGO
Nike x LEGO nike,lego
Nike & LEGO Kick Off Global Multi-Year Partnership, Will Feature Limited Edition Sneakers & Immersive Experiences was originally published on cassiuslife.com
More from Black America Web