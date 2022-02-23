Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Niecy Nash makes her 52 years on earth look like 25. The youthful comedian, TV host and Emmy-award winning actress has proven that you can live your best life at any age. Beyond her talents on screen, she shows us the importance of living an authentic life. When she was 50 years old, Niecy followed her heart and married her friend Jessica Betts.

When it comes to having body-body-ody, Niecy is in a league of her own. The naturally curvaceous Claws actress has a shape that is to die for and she is not afraid to put her voluptuous figure on display. I mean, why should she be? She proves that her curves were made for ball gowns and the red carpet. In honor of Niecy’s 52nd birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she served us body goals on a platter.

10 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com