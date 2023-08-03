Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has been known for her transcendent ability to be marketable in almost any industry she involves herself in. This time, the Trinidadian rapper is trending in the gaming community. Nicki Minaj has been uploaded as a playable character in the popular video game franchise ‘Call of Duty’. The Call of Duty social media team took to Twitter to reveal the news.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 video game offers Nicki Minaj as self-named female operator. Nicki Minaj makes history with this feature, being the first non-fictional woman to be featured as an operator in the Call of Duty franchise.

RELATED: HHW Gaming: Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage & Snoop Dogg Are Coming To ‘Call of Duty,” The Barbz Are Ready To Pick Up The Sticks

Cardi B could has been the first female to achieve this feat, however the deal ultimately fell through. Cardi B provided clarity on the situation on Instagram live when replying to a fan that asked about the partnership. Cardi B explained she was in the middle of legal issues and her court dates conflicted with her shoot dates. Ultimately, the video game franchise decided to go in another direction. She said it was a ‘lesson learned’ and to ‘think twice about those quick decisions’ that could jeopardize your future.

Social Media has been in a frenzy since the Nicki Minaj ‘skin’ was released. Babrz who have never played video games a day in their life are lining up to support the Harajuku Barbie. Nick Minaj is listed as a playable character in the video game, as well as 21 Savage and Snoop Dogg.

See what social media is saying about Nicki Minaj x Call of Duty collab below!

Read More:

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Debuts New Bust On Social Media

Nicki Minaj Makes History as First Female Operator in Call of Duty was originally published on rnbphilly.com