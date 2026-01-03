Gallery: New Year’s Eve 2025 Looks We’re Still Obsessed With

As the ball dropped on 2025, some of our favorite Black women celebrities rang in the new year in style. From NeNe Leakes to Janet Jackson, these women were not playing with 2026. They stepped into the new year with bold looks, bodies that were tea, and fashion moments we’re still obsessed with.

Several celebs took to social media to show off their New Year’s Eve fits with fans.

How Black Women Celebs Rang In 2026 In Style

Black dominated the night. It proved, once again, that the color still reigns supreme when it comes to drama and sophistication. Janet Jackson chose black for her New Year’s Eve look. On the opposite end, crisp white looks signaled a fresh start.

Sequins, a New Year’s Eve staple, made their appearance through the forever iconic Diana Ross. Taking the stage to perform in NYC, the legend wore a striking red monochromatic sequin look including an off-the-shoulder gown and dramatic red fur.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Pearls, layered to perfection, became a focal point thanks to Saweetie. The raptress wore exaggerated strands for her New Year’s Eve photo shoot. On the softer end of the spectrum, white and diamonds delivered a clean, high-glam moment as Keyshia Ka’Oir celebrated alongside her husband Gucci Mane during his annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Sheer fabrics also had their moment, with NeNe Leakes wearing a sheer look while ringing in the new year with Carlos King, Tamar Braxton, and other celebrity friends. Body-hugging silhouettes and curve-forward fits rounded out the night, making it clear these looks were styled to be seen, remembered, and talked about well past midnight.

Gallery: New Year’s Eve 2025 Celebrity Looks We’re Still Obsessed With

New Year’s Eve 2025, the girls were outside, and their fashion was as exciting as the countdown itself. This is the energy we’re taking into 2026—unapologetic, stylish, and fully owning the moment.

Keep scrolling to see our gallery of looks.

Gallery: New Year’s Eve 2025 Looks We’re Still Obsessed With was originally published on hellobeautiful.com