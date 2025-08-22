Listen Live
Music

New Music Fridays: Teyana Taylor, BigXthaPlug & Doja Cat Release

Published on August 22, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Outside Lands Music Festival 2025

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

It’s the end of the week, full of new and anticipated releases you don’t want to miss out on.

On Friday, Teyana Taylor releases her highly anticipated album “Escape Room” with a captivating visual experience with narrations from Kerry Washington, Regina King, Taraji P. Henson and other major stars.

BigXthaPlug stays true to his Texas roots, with a harmonious blend of country with his vicious flow in his new album “I Hope You’re Happy.” Collabs on this album include Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Shaboozey and more.

Related Stories

Doja Cat returns with a bang with “Jealous Type,” channeling pop sounds similar to the “Pleasure Principle” by Janet Jackson. Her highly anticipated fifth album is set to release in September.

Keep scrolling below for a full list of new music releases today.

New Music Fridays: Teyana Taylor, BigXthaPlug & Doja Cat Release  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. I Hope You’re Happy — BigXthaPlug

2. Cam Girl — Ludmilla Feat. Victoria Monét

3. Love — Kid Cudi

4. Kiari — Offset

5. Dark Aura — Joey Bada$$

6. Reconstruction — Lecrae

7. Perfect Person — Flo Milli Feat. coop

8. Hearts Sold Separately — Mariah the Scientist

9. I Can’t Lie — Bun B

10. Live Laugh Love — Earl Sweatshirt

11. Jealous Type — Doja Cat

12. Big Money — Jon Batiste

13. Samurai DX — Lupe Fiasco

14. Let Me Love You — Amber Mark

15. Escape Room — Teyana Taylor

More from Black America Web
Trending
Music

Fantasia Gets Her ‘Boots On The Ground’ in New Remix Of Viral Song

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
66 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Pop Culture

‘Love Island’ Stars Chelley And Olandria Dish On Being Labeled ‘Mean Girls’ And Bonding Over Braids

5 Items
Music

5 YouTube Channels For Music Lovers To Discover New Artists

21 Items
Sports

Wizards Legend John Wall Announces NBA Retirement, X Salutes With Hooper’s Highlights

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

10 Items
Sports

Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Best Performances

10 Items
Local

The Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close