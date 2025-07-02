Nelly Slams Kamala Harris For Imprisoning Black Men & Having A White Husband, Social Media Reacts

Nelly is the latest celebrity-turned-internet-punching-bag, and it’s because he’s been dragged into the political debate sphere.

The St. Louis rapper recently sat down with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, where he spoke about the flak he got for performing at President Trump’s inauguration.

Despite accepting the gig, Nelly says it’s got nothing to do with being a Trump supporter, instead framing it as having “respect for the office.”

“It’s great how people spin narratives to things that I think best fit whatever they’re against. You know what I’m saying?” He continued. “Instead of giving a brother the exact fundamentals of what he did, what he said. Nobody’s doing that anymore.”

Nelly sticks to saying he’s never endorsed a president and adds that agreeing to the performance was more so him paying respect to the men and women who serve this country, because he himself is a military brat.

The defense continued after The Shade Room posted a clip of the interview, and he hopped into the comments section. He even named fellow inauguration performer Snoop Dogg, saying they “do more in the community and have been doing for over 20 + years against any of you that are just on here talking trash.”

His lengthy comment takes a turn when, without mentioning her name, he speaks on Kamala Harris, calling her the “prosecutor who has probably locked up more Black men that we’ve helped.”

Beyond professional criticism, he even took personal digs, referring to her as the “woman of color with the white husband and white kids. She did not win the election.”

Despite Nelly’s pointed comments about Harris, he maintains that he did not campaign for either candidate and attempts to remain neutral.

He adds, “I respect and love our country from top to bottom good and bad… and I am very aware that it’s a lot of things in this country that we need to work on the right is too far right and the left is too far left.”

His Harris bashing, paired with his refusal to change the diapers of his newborn son with his wife, Ashanti, has him getting roasted on social media. See the reactions below.

Nelly Slams Kamala Harris For Imprisoning Black Men & Having A White Husband, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

