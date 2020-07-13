July 13th is officially NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY, and this is one topic that you can ask 100 people and you will get a variety of answers of peoples favorite fast food french fry. McDonald’s and Wendy’s held it down for years, but brands like KFC and Taco Bell have gotten into the french fry space as of late.

French Fries are the perfect pairing for burgers, hot dogs, chicken nuggets and pretty much everything fast food related According to FoodBeast.com, these are the top 10 BEST french fries in the USA. According to their research, “Tater tots, zucchini fries, and onion rings were not included, since they are not single cuts from a whole potato. Apart from that, all seasonings and types of fries (curly, criss-cut, wedge, etc.) were considered. Polling data, previous rankings, and our own tastings were used to make these rankings happen.”

Scroll through the list to see the top 10, let us know on social media what YOUR favorite fast food french fry of all time is!

#NationalFrenchFryDay – The Best Fast Food French Fries In The USA was originally published on themorninghustle.com