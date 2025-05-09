National Teachers Week, But Make It Hip-Hop: Rappers as Educators
National Teachers Week Gets the Hip-Hop Treatment
It’s National Teachers Week—a time to celebrate the educators who inspire, guide, and push us to be our best. But what if the classroom looked a little different?
What if the people at the front of the room were some of hip-hop’s biggest icons?
Imagine trading textbooks for mixtapes, and chalkboards for bars. From life lessons in hustle and ownership to deep dives into history, emotion, and identity, many of your favorite rappers already teach us through their music.
So, in the spirit of honoring educators everywhere (and having a little fun with it), we imagined what subjects hip-hop artists would teach if they ran their own school. Whether it’s Kendrick leading a deep discussion on social justice or Megan Thee Stallion running the ultimate health class, one thing’s for sure—this faculty would have students lined up early for every period.
Class is officially in session. Now let’s meet the staff.
20 Hip-Hop Artists as Teachers
1. Jay-Z – Business 101: Hustle & Ownership
Class Motto: “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.”
Teaches generational wealth, brand-building, and how to own—not rent—your lane.
2. Nicki Minaj – English Lit: Shakespeare & Savage Bars
Class Motto: “If I’m fake, I ain’t notice ’cause my money ain’t.”
Mastering metaphors, alter egos, and high-level shade detection.
3. Kendrick Lamar – U.S. History & Social Justice
Class Motto: “We gon’ be alright.”
Lectures that dissect the American system—and make you feel every word of it.
4. Drake – Creative Writing: Feelings, Flexes & Flings
Class Motto: “Started from the bottom, now we’re in our feelings.”
Course includes passive-aggressive lyricism, emotional IQ, and Instagram caption writing.
5. Megan Thee Stallion – Health & Wellness
Class Motto: “Hot girl semester.”
Teaches anatomy, confidence, and mental health—all in stilettos.
6. J. Cole – Philosophy & Ethics
Class Motto: “Love yours.”
Every lecture feels like therapy. Bring a notebook and your soul.
7. Cardi B – Public Speaking & Media Studies
Class Motto: “Say it loud, say it real.”
How to stay unfiltered and unbothered—even in a room full of critics.
8. Ice Cube – Civics: Protest, Power & Policy
Class Motto: “Check yo’self before you wreck yo’self.”
From N.W.A. to political commentary, Cube shows how to turn bars into blueprints for change.
9. Tyler, the Creator – Art & Design
Class Motto: “Create something weird. Or don’t. I’m not your dad.”
Aesthetics, fashion, color theory, and controlled chaos. No syllabus, just vibes.
10. Snoop Dogg – Botany (You Know Why)
Class Motto: “Stay elevated.”
Exploring the science, history, and lifestyle behind greenery.
11. Missy Elliott – Technology & Music Production
Class Motto: “Flip it and reverse it.”
Beat-making, futuristic visuals, and how to stay ahead of your time—literally.
12. 21 Savage – Personal Finance & Budgeting
Class Motto: “I got 1, 2, 3, 4 reasons to stack.”
No fluff, just real-life money management. Teaches you how to build wealth quietly.
13. Doja Cat – Performance Art & Alien Studies
Class Motto: “Be weird. Be wild. Be you.”
Every class is a new costume, genre, and planet. No two lectures are the same.
14. Lil Wayne – Poetry & Wordplay
Class Motto: “Real Gs move in silence like lasagna.”
Teaches you to bend language, metaphors, and minds. Bonus points if you catch every double entendre.
15. Nas – History Through Hip-Hop
Class Motto: “It was written.”
Unpacks the cultural roots of hip-hop and its connection to Black history, politics, and survival.
16. Latto – Women’s Studies: Power & Presence
Class Motto: “Big energy only.”
Teaches confidence, boundary-setting, and how to make every space yours.
17. Travis Scott – Sound Design & Event Production
Class Motto: “It’s lit.”
Focuses on sonic atmospheres, stage design, and how to throw a concert that breaks the internet.
18. Chance the Rapper – Theology & Spiritual Exploration
Class Motto: “I speak to God in public.”
Explores religion, gratitude, and inner peace—with gospel vibes and good energy.
19. Ice Spice – Intro to Viral Culture & Aesthetics
Class Motto: “You thought I was feelin’ you?”
Dissects meme-making, TikTok trends, and why brand consistency is personality.
20. Rick Ross – Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management
Class Motto: “Lemon pepper everything.”
Teaches luxury, taste, and how to live like a boss—plating skills included.
