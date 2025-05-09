National Teachers Week, But Make It Hip-Hop: Rappers as Educators

National Teachers Week Gets the Hip-Hop Treatment

It’s National Teachers Week—a time to celebrate the educators who inspire, guide, and push us to be our best. But what if the classroom looked a little different?

What if the people at the front of the room were some of hip-hop’s biggest icons?

Imagine trading textbooks for mixtapes, and chalkboards for bars. From life lessons in hustle and ownership to deep dives into history, emotion, and identity, many of your favorite rappers already teach us through their music.

So, in the spirit of honoring educators everywhere (and having a little fun with it), we imagined what subjects hip-hop artists would teach if they ran their own school. Whether it’s Kendrick leading a deep discussion on social justice or Megan Thee Stallion running the ultimate health class, one thing’s for sure—this faculty would have students lined up early for every period.

Class is officially in session. Now let’s meet the staff.

20 Hip-Hop Artists as Teachers