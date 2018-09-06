Today is national read a book day. Here is a list of books you might want to check out if you haven’t already!

1. Milk & Honey Milk & Honey by Rupi Kaur is a collection of poetry about survival. It looks at the experience of violence, love, loss, abuse, and femeninty.

2. I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings Contining on the poetry kick, “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” was written by Maya Angelou. Published in 1969, it is an autobirography of her life and career.

3. The Book Thief Written by Marcus Zusak, the book is a true story about a young girl named Liesel Meminger living in Nazi Germany who for a living steals to survive until she stumbles upon books and can’t help but steal learn all while bombing raids attack the city.

4. The Hobbit If you’re into fantasy and worlds filled with hobbits and wizards then definitely give “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien a read!

5. To Kill A Mocking Bird Most people are familiar with this powerful story, but especially in light of current events, this would be a good read to help unify and understand the problem with racism and bigotry and why it shouldn’t exist. This book was published in 1960 by Harper Lee.

6. Harry Potter Harry Potter swept both young and old when author J. K. Rowling came out with it. There are a total of 7 books so there is plenty to read!

7. The Delusion Of Cinderella By Kym Whitley. A young woman’s obsession with her lover drives her into an emotionally destructive path. She learns the hard way that Cinderella is a fairytale.

8. Astro Physics For People In A Hurry The world got to experience a solar eclipse not too long ago. From that, you may be thinking, “How do I obtain more knowledge?” Okay so maybe not even that but this book by Neil DeGrasse Tyson is sure to help you understand how time and space work without confusing you….hopefully 😉

9. Hidden Figures You guys already know! This is the amazing true story about three intelligent African American women who worked at NASA and were responsible for helping put a man on the moon. The movie received really good reviews, but the book is where it’s at for the full story of these women. This book was written by Margot Lee Shetterly.

10. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo This book was written by Stieg Larsson in 2005 followed by a movie in 2011. This thriller is about a disgraced journalist who finds a chance to redeem himself when he hired by a Swedish industrialist to solve a 40-year-old murder case of his niece.

11. The Help The Help by Kathryn Stockett is a book the explains the perspective of African American housekeepers working in white homes.

12. Chasing Down A Dream Beverly Jenkins is a NAACP nominee and USA Today bestselling author. In this book, like so many of her others, she continues about of story of family and hardship offering interesting perspectives for readers.

13. You Are A Bad A** If you need a little teaching and encouraging, then you should get your hands on this book. “You Are A Bad A** How To Stop Doubting Your Greatness” is self-help book that full of inspiring stories, advice, and exercises to help get through life.

14. The Secret Life Of Bees This book is written by Sue Monk Kidd. It depicts the journey of a little girl healing and the power of love that cuts through all hate and racism to bring an amazing story.

15. The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6′ 4″, African American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama’s Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian. “The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6′ 4″, African American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama’s Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian.” Yes, this title is LONG but the book, however, offers an interesting perspective on a lot of the isues that are going on today from the perspective of a black man.

16. The Bluest Eye “The Bluest Eye”, by author Toni Morrison, is about a young African American girl who prays for blue eyes so that she can look like the blond hair and blue eyed kids in America. When tragedy strikes she learns to love herself through the all the pain.

17. The Autobiography Of Malcolm X The Autobiography of Malcolm X was published in 1965, the result of a collaboration between human rights activist Malcolm X and journalist Alex Haley.