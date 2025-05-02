Nate Robinson Opens Up About His Kidney Transplant & Meeting His “Guardian Angel” Donor

He received a transplant in February, and now he’s opening up about the process with his donor, Shane Cleveland, whom he now considers a member of his family.

The Slam Dunk Contest champ first told his story on the Playmakers YouTube channel and then returned to explain the whole story, which began with Cleveland’s love for sports.

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the video, Cleveland’s wife says he went to a Washington Huskies football game with his daughters when the Jumbotron displayed a message about Robinson needing a kidney. He scanned the QR code, and his wife—who had donated a kidney years prior—was on board as he underwent more tests to prove he was a match.

While recovering, Robinson reveals his initial reaction to the surgery’s approval, a call that came on Christmas Day.

“The first person I called was my dad because he went through kidney failure, and he got a kidney [transplant] last year. And I called him and I told him,” he remembers. “They told me Christmas day. [It was] by far the best present I ever got in my life. Literally, I cried for like three days, and I was just thankful. And when I was in my room, I just dropped to my knees and thanked God.”

Heartwarming moments also show Cleveland and Robinson meeting in the hospital the day after the procedure, and the NBA player thanking Cleveland’s kids for his chance to live longer and become a grandfather.

Now that he’s on the road to recovery, Robinson is ready to get back in shape, coaching, training his daughter in the gym, and return as a sports analyst.

“I want to treat my body right, I want to look better than my kids,” he says with a laugh. “I just want to stay youthful and stay appreciative.”