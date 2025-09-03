Naomi Osaka Beats Coco Gauff In Straight Sets At US Open During 2019 Rematch, X Shows Love To Both Superstars

Naomi Osaka looked like her championship self during her 2019 rematch with Coco Gauff at the US Open on Monday.

The no. 23-ranked Osaka defeated the no. 3-ranked Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in a match that only lasted 64 minutes to reach the Grand Slam quarterfinal in more than 4½ years.

This will mark Osaka’s 5th quarterfinal and the first since she gave birth to her daughter, Shai, in July 2023. Osaka has history on her side regarding making the quarterfinals in a major, because she has won every single one of those tournaments. So chances are high she will keep that streak alive.

“This is kind of uncharted territory at this point in my career,” Osaka said. “I’m just enjoying it. I’m having fun. I’m being able to play against the best players in the world.”

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Coming into the match, Gauff had been struggling during her run at the US Open, and that remained the case for Gauff, unfortunately, who committed 33 unforced errors compared to Osaka’s 12.

Naomi Osaka Was In Championship Form

Osaka looked to be back in championship form thanks to a powerful serve and strokes, while Gauff seemed to find her serve but struggled with her stroke.

The mother of one won 32 of the 38 points she served, and was 15 of 16 when first serves landed in. She also never faced a break point while converting all of her break chances.

Following the loss, Gauff, who has expressed a lot of emotion during this US Open run, vowed, “I am not going to let this loss crush me.”

Osaka’s next opponent will be the no. 11-ranked Karolína Muchová from the Czech Republic on Wednesday, Sept 3. You can bet that with Gauff and Taylor Townsend out, Osaka will have everyone rooting for her.

We know we will be.

You can see more reactions to Osaka advancing and Gauff’s US Open run ending in the gallery below.

Naomi Osaka Beats Coco Gauff In Straight Sets At US Open During 2019 Rematch, X Shows Love To Both Superstars was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Facts 2. We felt this 3. 4. Naomi Osaka is a class act 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10.