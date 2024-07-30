NABJ Under Fire After Inviting Donald Trump To Annual Convention, Xitter Is Displeased

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The, widely known as the NABJ, is having its annual convention in Chicago this week but the longstanding organization is contending with a larger matter at the moment. After it was announced that Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump would be in attendance for a Q&A session with Black journalists, observers on X lashed out at the NABJ in outrage.On Monday (July 29), NABJ officials confirmed that Donald Trump would be attending the opening day of the convention and job fair event, which will not be open to the public but will air online via streaming. Trump did not attend the convention during his four years as president so his inclusion this year raised concerns among some.The decision to give Trump a platform for his policy messaging ahead of the November elections was seen as an affront to Black women journalists and Black people in general considering Trump’s public record of pointed attacks at Black members of the press.Tia Mitchell, the Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and member of the NABJ’s Political Task Force, defended the inclusion of Trump via X after the organization received heavy pushback. “I helped make this call. And it’s in line with invitations NABJ has sent to every presidential candidate for decades, Mitchell wrote in response to one user decrying the Trump session. “But continue to go off on your feed. I’ll continue to work to create opportunities for journalists to interview the potential next President.” Mitchell has since made her X account private after a deluge of comments under her reply. The issue has developed into a public relations disaster for the association, but NABJ President Ken Lemon did clear up any confusion surrounding chatter that Vice President Kamala Harris was not invited. Yes we did ask both candidates. Every presidential election year we ask the nominees to attend, Lemon wrote to someone asking a question on X, pinning the reply at the top of his feed. Part of the fallout includes journalist Karen Attiah resigning as co-chair of NABJ, though still plans to attend.On X, the decision to give Donald Trump a political platform is being widely discussed. We’ve got the best reactions from all sides below.