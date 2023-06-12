Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is officially only a few days away and with vacation season upon us, it’s time to start looking for new things to do and new places to visit!

To help you, a new study recently released by WalletHub reveals the top 20 most fun states!

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.

Keep scrolling to see what states made the top 20 list!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Top 20 Most Fun States In America was originally published on 92q.com