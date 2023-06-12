Listen Live
Top 20 Most Fun States In America

Published on June 12, 2023

California State flag waving on a clear day

Source: rarrarorro / Getty

 

Summer is officially only a few days away and with vacation season upon us, it’s time to start looking for new things to do and new places to visit!

To help you, a new study recently released by WalletHub reveals the top 20 most fun states!

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.

 

Keep scrolling to see what states made the top 20 list!

1. California

2. Florida

3. Nevada

4. New York

5. Illinois

6. Colorado

7. Texas

8. Washington State

9. Minnesota

10. Louisiana

11. Arizona

12. Oregon

13. Ohio

14. Pennsylvania

15. North Carolina

16. Missouri

17. Wisconsin

18. Maryland

19. South Carolina

20. Alaska

