Rapper Moneysign $uede was killed in a California prison on Tuesday. The rapper, real name Jaime Brugada Valdez was found in most known for the songs “BACK TO THE BAG, No Love, and Rewind was found in a correctional facility with according to officials “injuries consistent with a homicide.” According to his attorney Nicholas Rosenberg, he was stabbed in the neck in the shower.

In 2020 Atlanta Records announced his singing to the record label in a tweet stating, “Welcome to the Atlantic Records family @moneysignsuede! This heater #BackToTheBag is out now “.

The rapper is from the Huntington Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. During the first half of 2021, he was incarcerated for car theft as his viral song “Back To The Bag” stacked up millions of views. The up-and-coming rapper was serving a 2-month sentence for two gun-related convictions.

Moneysign $uede Allegedly Killed In Jail was originally published on hot1009.com