Celebrity News

Missy Elliott Celebrated Her 52nd Birthday With A Star-Studded Bash During Essence Fest

Published on July 6, 2023

After delivering a riveting performance during Essence Fest, Missy Elliott continued the party with a 52nd birthday soiree sponsored by Crown Royal Golden Apple. The celebrity-packed event included long-time colleagues and friends of Elliott’s, such as Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox, Jill Scott, and Mona Scott-Young, to name a few.

The party decorations matched the Grammy award-winning artist’s eclectic, futuristic musical style. A state of art LED-lit tunnel played all of Elliott’s electrifying and exceptional music videos. The party also included Missy-Elliott-inspired crafted cocktails (by Crown Royal’s newly launched limited-edition Golden Apple Aged 23 Years). Gourmet hors d’oeuvres, Elliott’s favorite color (purple), and ginormous images from the multihyphenate’s recent Essence Magazine Cover shoot filled the venue.

Elliott is responsible for creating a distinctive music style that shifted the culture. The mogul has collaborated with big names like Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and Beyonce. The “Beep Me 911” singer was recently inducted as the first female rapper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It is, without a doubt, Elliott’s season to receive her flowers. Jump in below to see the vibrant pictures from the icon’s epic bash!

1. Jermaine Dupre

Jermaine Dupre throws up his hands in celebration of Missy Elliott’s 52nd birthday. 

2. Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox poses in a black sheer number for Missy Elliott’s birthday party. 

3. Mona Scott-Young and Letoya Luckett

Mona Scott-Young and Letoya Luckett were all smiles while celebrating Missy Elliott. 

4. Deon Cole

Deon Cole played it cool while honoring Missy Elliott at her 52nd birthday soiree. 

5. Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott looked fly as the guest of honor in denim overalls, a red t-shirt, and a denim bucket hat. 

6. Guests

Party goers got down on the dance floor during Missy Elliott’s bash. 

7. Missy Elliott Poses With Guests

Missy Elliott takes time to pose for a selfie with her guests. 

8. Jill Scott

Jill Scott graced Missy’s party with her royal presence. 

9. Yandy Smith

Yandy Smith was in the building for the epic bash. 

10. Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey looked gorgeous as she partied it up with Missy and guests. 

