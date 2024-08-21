12 Times Michelle Obama Wore Braids Since Ending Her Tenure
12 Times Michelle Obama Wore Braids Since Ending Her Tenure As The First Lady
Michelle Obama’s braids make a loud statement about the acceptance of Black culture in politicsWatching the former First Lady unapologetically take the DNC stage with a head full of braids, exemplifies a new era where women can stand in authenticity, despite the noise it generates in the background. Although her recent look is generating lots of buzz, Obama has committed to braids as a protective style over the last two years. This commitment inspires those who subscribe to the narrative that braids are unprofessional and affirms others’ decision to wear natural styles in professional spaces without feeling self-conscious. While we can’t blame them for their views of protective styles in professional environments —the notion has been engraved in people of color for years, sparking the development and implementation of the CROWN Act—witnessing the former first lady finally let her hair down feels like a safe space for Black women everywhere. Michelle Obama inspires us, whether she’s rocking a fresh silk press or a head full of box braids, but we really appreciate her as she navigates her protective style era. In case you missed it, here are 12 times the former First Lady rocked braids unapologetically.
1. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits
Former First Lady Michelle Obama stood on stage during the unveiling of Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s official White House portraits during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Obama stood next to the picture in an ombre dress, with her braids styled in a low bun.
2. Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the 2022 US Open
Former First Lady Michelle Obama watched the Men’s Singles Semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Frances Tiafoe of the United States on Day Twelve of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 09, 2022. She wore a blue and white striped blouse with a matching skirt and styled her braids in a low ponytail.
3. Michelle Obama at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards
Former First Lady Michelle Obama attended the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022, in New York City. The former First Lady wore a vibrant pink suit and styled her long braids into a low ponytail with a side part.
4. Michelle Obama at "The Light We Carry" Tour
Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke onstage during the “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry” Tour at The Fox Theatre on December 02, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. The stylish Capricorn donned black pants with a matching motorcycle jacket. She styled her braids in a bun, with a few loose braids that framed her face.
5. Former First Lady Michelle Obama heads to "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was seen entering the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on December 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. We can’t see her outfit, but we were able to catch a glimpse of the author’s braided ponytail.
6. The Obamas on a stroll through Barcelona
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were spotted leaving the Moco Museum on April 28, 2023, in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Even Michelle defaults to braids as her protective style of choice while on vacation.
7. Former First Lady Michelle Obama attends the 2023 WSJ's Future Of Everything Festival
Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke at 2023 WSJ’s Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on May 03, 2023, in New York City. She wore a stylish black suit and pulled her braids into a ponytail.
8. Former First Lady at the 2023 US Open
An enthusiastic former First Lady, Michelle Obama, was introduced during a ceremony honoring 50 years of equal pay at the U.S. Open during the Women/Men’s Singles First Round matches on Day One of the 2023 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023, in Queens, NY. She styled her long, thick braids in a low ponytail.
9. Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the memorial service held for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
Former First Lady Michelle Obama arrived for a memorial service for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University on November 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. She wore an all black ensemble and styled her braids in a low ponytail.
10. Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the American Symphony New Orleans Premiere
Former First Lady Michelle Obama attended the American Symphony New Orleans Premiere on December 07, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She opted for a half-up, half-down style, with braids cascading down her shoulder.
11. Former First Lady Michelle Obama spotted outside CBS Studio
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was seen outside CBS Studio on April 20, 2023, in New York City. The side profile perfectly shows off her braided updo.
12. Former First Lady Michelle Obama at the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a sweet embrace on stage in between their addresses on the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The author’s long, sleek braided ponytail served as her co-star for the evening.
