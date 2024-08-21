12 Times Michelle Obama Wore Braids Since Ending Her Tenure As The First Lady

Michelle Obama’s braids make a loud statement about the acceptance of Black culture in politics

This commitment inspires those who subscribe to the narrative that braids are unprofessional and affirms others’ decision to wear natural styles in professional spaces without feeling self-conscious. While we can’t blame them for their views of protective styles in professional environments —the notion has been engraved in people of color for years, sparking the development and implementation of the

CROWN Act

—witnessing the former first lady finally let her hair down feels like a safe space for Black women everywhere.

Michelle Obama can finally let her braids down now that she’s no longer in the White House. For the eight years that former president Barack Obama was in office, the former First Lady styled her hair in sleek silk presses and elegant updos. But over the last couple of years, the Becoming author slowly transitioned from her bouncy tresses to braided protective styles, highlighting the evolution of natural hairstyles in American politics.The Former First Lady took to the stage at the Democratic National Convention to deliver an inspiring speech that left the audience on the edge of their seats. The crescendo of applause that rippled through the United Center from the DNC attendees proves that the Obama’s presence is missed, but it also shows how much she’s evolved since her tenure.While in the White House, the former First Lady was subjected to many complaints ignited by her skin color. In February 2009, the mother of two made headlines for her love of sleeveless dresses. Critics felt her exposed arms were informal and inappropriate for the winter despite her professional appearance. That began her 8-year journey of developing thicker skin and watering down parts of her personality and culture that would be intentionally misconstrued by people committed to misunderstanding her. When you’re living under a microscope that disapproves of practically everything you do, wearing braids would cause an unnecessary uproar. To redirect the conversation, the former First Lady waited a few years after leaving the White House before stepping out in various braided hairstyles.Watching the former First Lady unapologetically take the DNC stage with a head full of braids, exemplifies a new era where women can stand in authenticity, despite the noise it generates in the background. Although her recent look is generating lots of buzz, Obama has committed to braids as a protective style over the last two years.Michelle Obama inspires us, whether she’s rocking a fresh silk press or a head full of box braids, but we really appreciate her as she navigates her protective style era. In case you missed it, here are 12 times the former First Lady rocked braids unapologetically.