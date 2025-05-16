Michael Strahan Awkwardly Grills Bill Belichick About His Girlfriend Jordon Hudson In ‘GMA’ Interview

and he’s stayed a hot topic on social media, but not for his biography.

The former linebacker got his lone Super Bowl ring against Belichick in 2008, and they were once again trying to best each other when the coach was asked about all the attention his personal life with Hudson has been getting.

“She’s been terrific through the whole process, and she’s been very helpful to me,” he begins. “She handles the business things that don’t relate to Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football.”

He even acknowledges how helpful she was in putting the final touches on the book, such as looking at it from a business perspective and not getting too technical about football.

That wasn’t enough for Strahan —who earlier clarified that the Maine beauty queen wasn’t on set— as he pushed further, asking what she means to him.

“We have a good personal relationship,” he adds. “And you know I’m not talking about personal relationships, Michael, you know that.”

Belichick confirms that he is indeed happy and laughs when Strahan jokes about being astonished that the 73-year-old is doing yoga nowadays.

“Only happy people do Yoga,” Strahan adds, as Belichick stays pretty silent.

Elsewhere in the interview, Belichick talked about following in his father’s footsteps at UNC, the difference he’s experiencing at the helm of a college team, and what it was like during his legendary six-ring run with the Pats alongside T om Brady

Talk of Belichick’s personal relationship skyrocketed when she interrupted a CBS interview when Belichick was asked about how they met. Then rumors swelled about her growing real estate purchases in Boston, her job at his company, and alleged meddling on UNC’s campus.

