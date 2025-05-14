Michael Jordan Joins NBC’s NBA Coverage Team As “Special Contributor” & Social Media Awaits The Trash Talk

But now, Jordan is returning to the world of basketball like many of his NBA brethren by becoming a “special contributor” for NBC

The major network made the announcement at its upfronts at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall while previewing what it’s cooking up for the upcoming TV season.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said during a video message, according to the NBA . “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

NBC has a soft spot in Jordan’s heart as it was the network that held the rights to the NBA throughout his career, during which he won six championships.

And with the GOAT sitting in that seat now, it becomes the most coveted.

“Michael’s legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself,” NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said. “We’re incredibly proud to have him join our coverage.”

The only time we’ve heard from Jordan is during his 10-part ESPN doc, The Last Dance , where he chronicles the rise and fall of the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

Known as a top-notch trash talker, hearing him give his takes will be must-watch TV.

