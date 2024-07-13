Social Media Calls Out Michael Ealy For Being Way Too Excited To Hug Meagan Good As Jonathan Majors Stands By
Since being found guilty in his assault case, just about every move Jonathan Majors makes has been relentlessly picked apart. But this time, he might not be the one in the wrong. Earlier this week, Majors, alongside his girlfriend, Meagan Good, were at the PowerPlayers Mix & Mingle event in Los Angeles when they ran into fellow actor Michael Ealy.
Ealy got pretty excited seeing Good and not only gave her a tight hug but picked her up with such force that she had to make sure her hat didn’t fall off. Watching your girlfriend get that excited to see another man is a silly social queue that the internet has run with. Majors appears to look on and pretend to be busy, putting his phone back in his bag before the group of five poses for a few pictures. The situation is being blown out of proportion as Good and Ealy have worked together on several films before, including Think Like A Man, Thank Like a Man Too, and most recently, as a married couple trying to fight off an intruder played by Dennis Quaid in the 2019 psychological thriller The Intruder. The entertaining video also reminded folks of a Druski video that provoked jealousy from a boyfriend who sulked at his girlfriend’s birthday party because her male friend was a little too charismatic. The skit even features a scene where Druski’s sitting next to his girlfriend, who tosses her purse at Druski to hold when she hugs him. She then introduces him to Druski, who gives him an unenthusiastic dap and proceeds to be disagreeable throughout the night. It was likely completely harmless, but see how social media is reacting to the moment below.
Social Media Calls Out Michael Ealy For Being Way Too Excited To Hug Meagan Good As Jonathan Majors Stands By was originally published on cassiuslife.com
