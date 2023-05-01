Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One might think that fashion week is the biggest day in fashion but you are wrong! The First Monday is always the biggest day in fashion because it is always the date of the Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Every year there is a theme, and 2023’s theme is a nod to the designer Karl Lagerfeld. Honoring the life and legacy of Lagerfeld titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty”. This is part two of the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, the first part took place in September of 2021 titled “Gilded Glamour, White Tie.”

Celebrities like Jared Leto, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Paris Hilton, Doja Cat, and more took this year’s theme to the max; wearing cat costumes (in honor of Karl’s famous pet cat named Choupette), beautifully constructed roses (a nod to Karl’s signature flower designs at the house of Chanel), and of course black and white (the monochromatic look Karl wore himself.)

See the best looks below from the 2023 Met Gala

RELATED STORY: 8 Times Rihanna Served Fashion at The Met Gala

RELATED STORY: Serena Williams Announces She’s Pregnancy With Baby No. 2

The Best Dressed Celebrities at The 2023 Met Gala was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com