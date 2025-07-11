Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Klay Thompson Dating Rumors With New Bikini Photos, Social Media Salutes The Shooter

Like any basketball player, Klay Thompson is enjoying some time off during the offseason by the pool after a regular season exit that sent his Dallas Mavericks proverbially packing for Cancun earlier than expected.

But one thing about Thompson’s poolside hang that’s different than yours is that he may be spending it with Megan Thee Stallion, or at least that’s what fans are thinking.

The rumor began when the Houston rapper posted a bikini-clad photo dump enjoying the weather of some unknown tropical island. Only the first photo in the carousel shows her in a gold bathing suit atop a ledge in the middle of the pool, and if you take a look at the photo’s background, before you get to the palm trees, you see a man relaxing on a chair. While blurry, it does resemble the four-time NBA champion, from his skin tone to his beard and hairstyle, which can barely be made out.

Meg and Thompson have not addressed the photo, but basketball fans are convinced that the mystery man is the former Golden State Warriors sharpshooter.

“My eyes aren’t deceiving me, l’ve seen that lightskin man in the back shoot 3’s for years on end. Klay Thompson, we can see YOU,” wrote one X user.

Meg’s always been pretty public with the men she’s dating, including MoneyBagg Yo, Tory Lanez, and Pardison Fontaine. This also wouldn’t be the first time she’s been linked to a basketball player, having previously dated current Boston Celtic Torrey Craig, whom she was seen with earlier this year.

As for Thompson, he’s kept his life off the court under wraps and has only been seen publicly with model Hannah Stocking and a TMZ-confirmed dinner date with Eiza Gonzalez, and actress Laura Harrier, the only one he’s claimed.

Back in 2022, he posted a now deleted photo of himself and Harrier near San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, with a caption reading, “Clear skies, great views, and my love equals the perfect day!”

There was also that iconic flex of him taking a photo of them boo’d up in the back of a car in the reflection of the Larry O’Brien trophy.

However, with new rumors surrounding Megan Thee Stallion, see how social media is reacting below.

Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Klay Thompson Dating Rumors With New Bikini Photos, Social Media Salutes The Shooter was originally published on cassiuslife.com

