First Look: Hulu’s New Reality Series ‘Playground’ From Executive Producer Megan Thee Stallion
Hulu launched the official extended full-length trailer for their upcoming reality series “Playground” from executive producer Megan Thee Stallion. Check out first look images ahead of its release next week inside. The series follows Los Angeles premier dance studio, Playground LA, where professional dancers are looking to be discovered and hope to land their big break. The studio offers classes taught by highly sought choreographers and auditions held by top music artists, including Megan Thee Stallion. Playground LA attracts the most ambitious dancers in the world and all the drama they bring with them. The series uncovers romance, friendships, and tenacity as they are tested at every turn. The next hot dancer is always around the corner, trying to beat the established pros for their shot at the spotlight.
“Playground” is about LA’s hottest dance studio founded by “The Pussycat Dolls” creator Robin Antin and actor and world-renowned choreographer Kenny Wormald (“Footloose”). Season one will include nine episodes and debuts on Hulu Friday, July 26, 2024. Check out the extended full-length trailer for the upcoming reality series, which features Megan Thee Stallion and other celebrity judges. All episodes will debut on the streaming platform next Friday, July 26.
Dancers put on their best performances for the all-star judges as they attempt to reach their dreams. With countless dancers vying for their moment, the competition is hot and the real Hot Girl Megan gets the final say.
Check out first look images from the first season below:
