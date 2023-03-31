Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to live her best damn life.

The proud Houstonian threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros home opener on Thursday night, March 30, at Minute Maid Park.

Before she hit the diamond and took the mound, looking like a goddess in dress in all-white while wearing a custom Houston Astros jersey with Pete, her last name, and the number “222” on the back, the “Savage” rapper was practicing throwing strikes beneath the stadium according to the announcer.

While making her way to the mound, the Houston did note that she was nervous and took a moment before delivering the first pitch to David Hensley, which was just a little outside, landing in the left-handed batter’s box. Hensley showing off his second and third baseman skills, was able to scoop up the pitch quickly.

To seal the deal, Thee Stallion blessed Hensely and Orbit, the Astros’ iconic mascot, with a hug.

No, her pitch wasn’t perfect, but it was damn sure better than other first pitches from other Hip-Hop stars. Looking at you, 50 Cent.

The hotties were happy to see their queen hit the pitcher’s mound to throw out the first pitch at a professional baseball game while her shooter, Tory Lanez, tries to find a way to get his conviction thrown out.

We are all happy to see Megan Thee Stallion in good spirits again after going through the ordeal she went through, with people calling her a liar and blaming Roc Nation and everyone else except the actual person that shot her.

You can see the reaction to her first pitch in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Logan Riely / Getty

The post Real Hot Girl Sh*t: Megan Thee Stallion Throws Out First Pitch At Houston Astros’ Opening Day appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Real Hot Girl Sh*t: Megan Thee Stallion Throws Out First Pitch At Houston Astros’ Opening Day was originally published on hiphopwired.com