Megan Thee Stallion Drops Self-Titled Album ‘MEGAN,’ Seemingly Takes Shots At Nicki Minaj, Kelsey & More

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This is Megan Thee Stallion’s summer; we’re just living in it. The Houston Hip-Hop star’s self-titled album MEGAN is here, and the Hotties are praising the project.

MEGAN is Megan Thee Stallion’s first project since she finally gained freedom from her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Listeners quickly noticed that Thee Stallion possibly had more smoke for Nicki Minaj. The album begins with Megan’s scathing diss record “HISS,” in which she takes shots at Minaj and Tory Lanez, his fans, her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, and Drake.

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly revives her feud with Minaj taking shots at her on the track “Rattle.”

“I wanted everybody right here with me/ But that was my fault, bein’ too friendly/ I was thinkin’ everything was all good/ But the whole time, you was my enemy,” the leader of the hot girl movement raps.

In another verse, Megan Thee Stallion mentions the Queens rapper’s husband and child, rapping: “Damn, bitch, it been four years/ Worry ’bout your man and your kid/ Your life must be borin’ as fuck if you still reminiscin’ ’bout shit that we did.”

Megan Thee Stallion could be referring to her collaboration with Nicki Minaj’s longtime rival Cardi B or possibly the Tory Lanez shooting. Minaj made light of the shooting in her attacks on the “Savage” crafter.

Minaj’s “allies” also caught a stray on the project, with Megan rapping, “And I ain’t worried ’bout the bitter-bitch link-up/Y’all hoes earned them seats in the fan club,” referring to BIA, JT formerly of The City Girls, and Akbar V whom Minaj brought out during stops on Pink Friday 2 Tour.

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Bisexuality & Embraces Love For Anime On MEGAN

Thee Stallion also addresses her bisexuality on the album, rapping, “I like girls and I like niggas, both of ’em gettin’ ate, “while also letting her love for anime on the tracks “Otaku Hot Girl,” which will surely flourish at every BLERD convention across the country and become the next viral TikTok and IG Reels track.

If you asked the Hotties, Thee Stallion delivered them a project they have been waiting for.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Self-Titled Album ‘MEGAN,’ Seemingly Takes Shots At Nicki Minaj, Kelsey & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com