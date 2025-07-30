Meek Mill Says “He’s ‘About To Drop A Heavy Load,” X Looks At Him In Confusion Following His Latest Tweet

Meek Mill and his Twitter fingers have everyone once again wondering what the hell is wrong with him?

The “Dreams & Nightmares” crafter had free time to spend on X, formerly Twitter, and tease his followers that he has new music on the way, but used some rather interesting verbiage to make that announcement while calling out what he described as “hip hop music scamming.”

In response to a post sharing a screenshot of metrics claiming he was the fifth most-streamed rapper on YouTube, the Philly rapper hinted at new music by hilariously and ridiculously stating, “And I’m about to drop a heavy load!!!!”

Meek Mill Boasts About His Streaming Numbers

In another post, Meek Milly shared a screenshot of his alleged streaming numbers, which claim that he has amassed 2.4 billion views in the last 28 days.

“Shout out to everyone playing my music in their content!” the rapper wrote. “Everything aligning right! Make sure you use my new and old music. I own all the new but I still promo the old music because it laid the ground for me!”

After he dropped the post, fans have been clowning the rapper. “I can’t keep defending the shit you say man,” one reply to his post read.

Meek wasn’t done; he used his social media time to call out “scamming” that he feels is going on in the Hip-Hop industry.

“They have to put a stop to hip hop music scamming … it’s overshadowing the real artist. That’s why everybody saying music corny … it’s been fully manipulated,” said Meek. “Seems like it’s manipulated from out the country. I been studying music since a child!”

He even boasted about that he was a popular influence on athletes writing, “Somebody told me they asked 100 athletes who their most influential artist [was]… like 95% was Meek Milly.I was undermined for a second but ima always catch up!!!!”

He continued, “Moral of the story I will prevail to another level!”

Okay Meek.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

