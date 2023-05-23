10 Times Maxwell’s Music Had Us Hittin’ High Notes!

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We all know Maxwell’s is at the front of the list when discussing the best singers to ever do it. WIth his unique voice and hit making ability, it is inevitable that anything song he puts hit name on, will sell.

Maxwell’s influences on music industry and the culture that we live in are replicated today. Maxwell sets strong examples on how to treat the person you love with never-ending chivalry and constantly remind them that they are the most treasured thing in your life with songs like “Fourtunate” and “Ascension”. He also taught us that a love too strong could have us head over heels, going overboard for our lover with “Bad Habits”

Above all else, Maxwell was known for hitting those high notes. Currently trending on social media, Music vets and amateurs take a shot at the #MaxwellChallenge.

Crazy thing is. I don’t even believe he introduced that challenged to the world. I think he’s just so good, some one else voluntarily spoke on his behalf and said ‘bet you can’t do this’ and just issued a worldwide challenge. But til’ this day, we haven’t found anyone able to sound better than Maxwell on his own song.

As we celebrate the life and legacy of Maxwell , we take you back to 10 Times Maxwell’s Music Had Hittin’ High Notes! Happy 50th Birthday Maxwell!

